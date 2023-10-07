I advise lottery winners: This is what you should do if you win

Emily Irwin of Wells Fargo and a lottery winner. Wells Fargo Corporation National Media Team, Getty Images

Emily Irwin works for Wells Fargo Bank. She advises lottery winners on how to spend their money.

Iwin told Business Insider that many people don’t realize that winners receive very little support and advice.

Here are her tips on what you should do immediately after winning.

This article is based on a conversation with Emily Irwin, Senior Director of Advice for Wells Fargo Bank’s Southern Division. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

After winning the lottery, you are essentially on your own. I have had the opportunity to work with families who have had this life-changing experience. It can quickly become overwhelming and not as enjoyable as you might think. So if you find yourself in this fortunate position and have won the lottery, here are my suggestions on what you should do.

No taxes on gambling winnings

If you have won the lottery, you are still lucky – because winnings from games of chance have to be loud § 2 paragraph 3 of the Income Tax Act (EStG) not be taxed. Taxes are only due when you invest the money and generate profits – for example through interest.

Learn to say “no.”

Lottery winners often face requests from friends, family and various organizations. Without the right guidance, it can be difficult to have these conversations. It is important to learn how to say “no” politely when spoken to. Because that will happen, and there will be things that don’t align with your goals and values.

It will be exponentially more difficult to overcome these situations if you don’t lay the groundwork immediately after winning the lottery. Start by assembling a trustworthy team of advisors, as the lottery will not provide you with such a team. Consider engaging a family leadership or family dynamics coach.

It can help you navigate communication about your finances—not just tactically, but also in how you interact with your children, siblings, and community. In some cases, you may have the financial means, but still believe that your children or nieces and nephews, for example, should take out a loan for college because it is an advantage if they have invested in their education. It can be difficult to have these conversations when people know about your new wealth.

Good consultants are half the battle

You should bring in other advisors, including a lawyer, an accountant, an investment advisor, and even a philanthropic advisor. The latter can help you not only with your charitable wishes, but also with tax aspects. You need to carefully search for experts who specialize in tax planning for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

These professionals are often certified by legal or accounting associations. It’s important that you interview a few – perhaps two or three candidates – to determine whether they are a good fit for you in terms of expertise and personality. Because you will be working with them for the long term.

Think of it as preparing for a marathon

Make sure you have the support you need to grow into your new fortune. Imagine you are preparing for a marathon. You don’t wake up one day and decide to run 26 miles when you’ve never run a mile before.

You should be able to say, “We have prepared for this. We have put together a team, we have coaches, we know our training plan and how we are going to grow into this wealth.” That is the support and guidance that people like me want to give.

This article was translated from English by Victoria Niemsch. You can find the original here.

