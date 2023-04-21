I always have this item with me on long-haul flights

A water bottle in the seat pocket of an airplane. Monica Humphries/Insider

Last year I took four long-haul flights. I packed a reusable water bottle for each of these flights. This not only saves me money, but I also always drink enough.

Last year I spent almost 48 hours on four long-haul flights for professional reasons. During those hours in the cramped airplane cabins, I learned what to pack, including one thing I always have with me.

Whenever the author flies, she never forgets to bring a reusable water bottle. Monica Humphries/Insider

From New Zealand to Japan, I’ve traveled all over the world for my job as a travel reporter. And to get to many of those places, I took a long-haul flight. On these flights I was spoiled in business class as well as squeezed in economy class. But regardless of the cabin class, I’ve made a lot of mistakes when packing.

Last summer, when I traveled to Auckland, New Zealand, I spent 13 hours on a plane. In the process, I regretted the snacks I packed and the fast-food lunch I chose.

The one mistake I never make is forgetting to pack a reusable water bottle. On my recent flight from Denver, Colorado to Tokyo, I decided that a water bottle was the most useful item I should have on every flight.

For me, drinking is the key to surviving jet lag

The author drinks from her reusable water bottle. Monica Humphries/Insider

Flying, regardless of the distance, deprives the body of fluid. Bob Bacheler, Flying Angels general manager and onboard nurse, explained CNNthat the dry aircraft cabin is to blame. Since the humidity in the cabin is often low, passengers lose up to 240 milliliters of water per hour, which is mainly through breathing. For this reason, recommends Aerospace Medical Associationthat travelers should drink at least 240 milliliters of water for every hour they are in the air.

On my last long-haul flight, a flight attendant and a drinks cart stopped at my seat four times during the 12 hours Aerospace Medical Association recommended for my flight.

That’s where my one-liter reusable water bottle comes in. Thanks to the water fountains at airports, I can board with a full bottle, and the flight attendants have always been happy to refill my water bottle instead of giving me a plastic cup. So I can easily drink the recommended three liters of water during the flight – as long as I remember to drink again and again.

And after getting off I know that my body will thank me. It is proven that adequate hydration increases energy levels increases, and that’s exactly what I need to fight jet lag. Both the Mayo Clinic as well as the Harvard Medical School state that staying hydrated is one way to avoid jet lag.

