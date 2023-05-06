“I am a Nazi”, post shock of the FdI candidate: removed from office

Post shock of the FdI candidate in the Potenza area, Donzelli: “Immediately removed”

The controversy ignites in Lavello (Potenza), a town of 13,000 inhabitants, called to vote on 14 and 15 May next to elect the new mayor and the new municipal council. It was triggered by a post by Antonio Di Vietri, city secretary of Fratelli d’Italia, candidate in the list of aspiring mayor Pasquale Carnevale. “I’m a racist, I’m a patriot, I’m a National Socialist, I’m a fascist, I’m a Nazi, I’m tired of seeing so many injustices against Italians,” Di Vietri wrote on Facebook. “Shit people out of the way. They sully our beautiful country. Parasites, louses, thieves, murderers, rapists, drunkards, you are the scum of mankind. Only one place is suitable for you and it is very hot”.

The post at the center of the controversy was published on Facebook on November 21, 2014. The old posts in which he declares himself “fascist” and “Nazi” and in which he refers to the crematorium ovens cost dearly to Antonio Di Vietri, secretary of the Brothers of Italy in Lavello, in Basilicata.

“These are unjustifiable sentences and incompatible with Fdi”, declares to beraking latest news Giovanni Donzelli, national organization manager of Giorgia Meloni’s party. “I asked for information on the territory and they told me that Vietri is not a candidate with us but, regardless of this, he cannot be our club manager in Lavello and therefore – he explains – he is immediately removed”.

Meloni’s right-hand man announces a further investigation: “I also asked for a detailed report from the local Fdi executives on why they had never reported such sentences. The responsibility also lies with whoever should have noticed these words, which date back many years ago and therefore they were knowable”, Donzelli remarks again.

