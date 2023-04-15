“I am Renzi and you are not shit”, Matteo as the Marquis del Grillo

Calenda and Renzi: we loved each other so much

The sky of the Third Pole is written by countless trajectories of dense flying rags, impregnated with filthy water and end up on Calenda’s snout. It all starts with a killer article that came out on The print entitled: “Third Pole at the end of the line, rags are flying. Renzi: Calenda is crazy, she took the wrong pills ”. Just Calenda – who was dressing like an emperor and adjusting the fake gold crown – he noticed what was reported and went out of God’s grace.

He got angry, his nostrils smoldering, he pawed at his feet, he bellowed, his eye injected with blood and rat replied on social media: «Matteo Renzi these vulgarities hide an exaggerated nervousness. You simply tried to rip us off and got returned to sender. This time #staisereno didn’t work. End”. This was written by the Calenda Furioso on Twitter and on Instagram, vaguely pursued by his wife who tried to make him think with the pills recommended to him by Renzi.

