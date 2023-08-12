I bought a house when I was 30: it was difficult and didn’t necessarily make sense

Renting allows you to save and invest money. Portrait/Getty Images

Our author Melissa Jean-Baptiste may own a home, but she still sees the importance of renting.

Renting can offer flexibility and the opportunity to save money.

Consider lifestyle and affordability to ensure home ownership is right for you.

Melissa Jean-Baptiste bought a house before she turned 30, but she admits it’s not always the dream people expect. Renting can also make sense.

“I will not mince my words when I say that buying a home is undoubtedly one of the most difficult things I have ever done,” writes Jean-Baptiste in her book So.. This Is Why I’m Broke ” (in German: “So.. that’s why I’m broke”).

“I was unprepared, overwhelmed and uncertain at every step in the first year.”

Jean-Baptiste continues: “The idea that renting is a waste of money is a money myth that needs to go away. At the end of the day, paying for an apartment should never be seen as a waste, and taking your time and renting one can be a great way to make sure you’re really ready to move into one Haus to own. There are so many things to think about before signing the dotted line.”

She is right. With interest rates on loans rising, it is becoming more expensive to buy real estate. Even if you find it easy to find and buy a home, you should ask yourself if this is the right move for you right now.

I don’t mean to say that home ownership is a bad thing or doesn’t represent a meaningful goal. I’m just saying that many jump into it too quickly and unprepared, and that there’s an untrue picture of renting as a waste of time and money.

Here are some reasons why renting might be a better option for you and your wallet right now:

1. Your lifestyle could change

If you want to live somewhere else, don’t have a secure job, or aren’t willing to stay in the same place for at least three years, renting might be a better option for you right now. For an apartment to be worth buying, on average you have to stay in the apartment for three to five years to cover the costs, build up equity and make a profit on the sale.

2. You don’t want to worry about or pay for the upkeep of your home

If you’re renting, you don’t have to worry too much about maintenance. If the shower is broken you can call someone to take care of the problem and someone else will have to pay for it. If you homeowner you’ll have to dig into your own pocket for maintenance issues.

3. You have different goals in building wealth

Homeownership isn’t always a good investment, especially if you can’t afford it. Renting can be a way to save and invest money. For example, if a mortgage would cost you $2,500 and you can rent for $1,800, you can put the extra $700 into a high-interest savings account, invest it, or even pay off debt and your net worth increase while you are renting.

As tempting as it may be to become a homeowner and reap the benefits of homeownership (tax breaks, building up equity), you should not rush into homebuying. Buying a home is no easy feat, especially now, and upkeep is an ongoing commitment to you and your budget. If you do it before you can really afford it, it could actually be worse for your financial well-being in the long run.

Whether you’re renting until you’re financially ready to buy, or (like me) prefer to rent for now, know that you’re not wasting your time or money.

