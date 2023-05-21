“I bring our model to Europe”

His is now a familiar face for those who take the plane. With that cherubic smile, which he embraces, every time, the latest model of his large fleet of cars. “There are those who leave and those who never stop,” says the slogan of one of his latest billboard advertisements. And at the age of 85 Tommaso Dragotto, founder of Sicily by Car, the only car rental company he Italian capital is practically the emblem of how an entrepreneur who loves his company must never stop.

The other day he pulled off perhaps the biggest coup of his long career in the industry. The agreement with the SPAC Industrial Stars of Italy 4 Of Giovanni Cavallini (ex Interpump Group) and Attilio Arietti (founder of Oaklins Italy), who will take it to the Stock Exchange by July. A 100 million euro operation, partly through the sale of approximately 30% of the shares and partly through a capital increase, for an equity valuation of 298.3 million. Technically it is one business combination and not of a merger, as usually happens, between Spac and Sicily by Car. A procedure that makes it, in its setting, innovative and which will guarantee the valorisation of the investment to the shareholders.

Towards the stock exchange

The Dragotto family, who have believed in the car rental business since 1963, making it a giant that today invoices 160.9 million with 55 offices and over 550,000 rentals per year, however, will always firmly hold the majority of the group. “Businesses are like children and when you give birth to one there is no money that matters”, clarifies the founder. A constant growth that has registered this reality born in Palermo, which has proudly maintained its identity in the name. And which immediately chose Italian airports and tourist cities as its driving force.

The listing on the Stock Exchange will now allow it to gear up for expansion in Europe. A plan that has already begun, to tell the truth, with the Albanian subsidiary Sicily by Car Autoeuropa Sh.pk and with the development of agreements in Malta, France, Austria, Poland and Montenegro. “What they will try to do is export the model we have created with Sicily by Car abroad – continues Dragotto -. It is not often that a national company manages to reach a European level, but I plan, over the course of five years, to create a car rental network, which can also become a source of pride for Italy”.

Growth abroad

The name abroad will have a small variation, but the setting will not change. And above all the logistic efficiency gained, which has allowed the company to obtain a turnover and a revenue-per-day above the market average, in a traditionally difficult sector such as the car rental sector. “Marginalities also exist in this sector and Sicily by Car proves it – continues the founder -. However, great attention is needed in management. Of course, a lot depends on what happens on the market and the pandemic has taught us that”.

But, regardless of market crises, the real key to success, and Dragotto’s example proves it once more, is determination. “I have always believed in what I did and I knew that I would be able to realize my project. The dream I had since I was a kid – he says -. The other evening I ended up in the office at midnight with the secretaries and my collaborators. At 7 in the morning I was already in the pool and then back to the office”.