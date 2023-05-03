I built a tax startup – with the help of social media

Duke Alexander Moore is the founder and CEO of the startup Duke Tax. Duke Alexander Moore

Duke Alexander Moore is a creator with almost four million followers on Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube. He is also a licensed tax professional and founded a startup that helps creators with their tax returns. In 2021, he invested $500,000 (about €455,000) that he had earned from brand deals into his company. He says it was worth it.

This article is based on a conversation with Duke Alexander Moore, the founder and CEO of successful startup Duke Tax. It has been revised for length and clarity. Business Insider verified Moore’s income using the documentation he provided.

I was 15 when I filed my tax return for the first time. I lived in Dallas, Texas and had signed with a modeling agency to work with brands like JC Penney. I didn’t know then that you owe money to the government based on your income. So I didn’t withhold any money from my paychecks while working as a freelance model. However, when tax time came, I had to pay a few thousand dollars back.