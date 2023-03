The Albert Schweitzer secondary school in Mayen, Rhineland-Palatinate, this Monday morning. “Jesus Maria”, calls Andrea Nahles. She is standing in front of a table in the auditorium in a thin blue jacket. Microphone in hand, she discusses with students who will be leaving next year. She has just asked who already knows what training she or he wants to do. Only a few hands go up. “That,” she says, “isn’t that much.”