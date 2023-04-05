Home Business I founded a social media consultancy while studying
Business

I founded a social media consultancy while studying

by admin
I founded a social media consultancy while studying

Pia Tofall has become self-employed with a consultancy.
Add Kempke

When Pia Tofall introduces herself, things get complicated. On paper, she studies business psychology in Cologne. But she spends 80 percent of her time working as a social media consultant. “I can’t imagine myself as a student anymore,” she jokingly told Business Insider about herself.

“Creator” is called Tofall. She advises influencers on how to produce content, creates concepts and sometimes also produces the posts. Her customers include influencers such as the doctor Julia Berkei and the FDP politician Suzanne Seehoferdaughter of CSU man Horst Seehofer.

Fortunately, the videos and photos I created with it never appeared anywhere

Also Tofall

(via the first content)

At Seehofer, for example, it was about designing their own brand, explains Tofall. “It was about how the brand should be represented, what content should be published and what goals the social media accounts should have,” says the student. Here she taught her the “rules of the game” of the platforms. “Like how best to create content or how to build a video.”

This is how Tofall built her business.

read too

Youtuber Alicia Joe believes influencers are bad role models.

Influencers are wrong role models, says this YouTuber – and explains what they should do better

work while studying

See also  Milan Stock Exchange still positive, today's analysis

You may also like

The motorcycle market is growing, March records 26%...

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts for Fifth Straight Month...

How Donald Trump monetized his impeachment

Monti president of Enav. Now it’s up to...

Guido Maria Kretschmer: That’s how he became famous

Resolution 4 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

RBA pauses rate hikes in line with market...

Real estate without equity: This is how these...

Comer starts the listing process on Euronext Milan

I founded a social media consultancy while studying

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy