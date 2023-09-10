I had two full-time jobs at the same time and earned €200,000 a year

Two jobs at the same time? Sounded like a good idea to Davrick Hayes. Courtesy of Davrick Hayes

Davrick Hayes started working two full-time jobs simultaneously in 2021.

According to Hayes, the double life as a quality assurance (QA) analyst is easier than it sounds.

Even though he earned more than he ever imagined, he can now balance his professional and personal life better with a job.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

This essay is based on a conversation with Davrick Hayes, a 31-year-old quality assurance analyst in Bismarck, North Dakota. His occupation and income were verified by Business Insider. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

I moved to the Midwest from Downey, California just before the pandemic because the cost of living in Los Angeles was astronomical. I’m a quality assurance analyst, and even though my job in LA was only 15 miles away, my commute took almost two hours each way.

The moment I arrived in North Dakota I was happier. In July 2021, I was hired by an IT staffing and software development company. Two months later, I got a second full-time job at GreatAmerican Financial Services. That was when I started double dipping.

Read too

Fear, anger, shame: This is how you use unpleasant feelings at work for your career

At the peak of my two-job career, I was making $211,200 (196,000 euros) a year – more than I ever imagined for myself.

I found my first QA job online in 2014

The ad said, “Get paid to play video games,” and I didn’t even know what a quality assurance (QA) analyst was at the time. After being signed to the video game company, I became a big supporter of the QA industry.

A QA’s job is to make sure the products work. Companies have a set of minimum requirements that must be met before releasing their product to market, and it is QA’s job to test the product against these requirements and report any issues found.

I’ve told many people that they should go into this career instead of working in retail or fast food. I didn’t need any experience to get started and there are great earning opportunities. It’s a secret job that people don’t know about.

When I was living a double lifeI earned $45 (42 euros) per hour in one job and $65 (61 euros) per hour in the other.

I figured I could work a second full-time job

My first QA job in North Dakota kept me busy, but I had a lot of free time because it was the height of the shutdowns and I was just sitting at home. To improve my skills, I took another job.

When the second job started, I worked full-time at both companies for about five months. After my first contract ended in February 2022, I accepted another position at First Republic Bank.

I have been open and honest with all of my employers

I told them, “I will two jobs “But it won’t affect my work.” I let her know that I wanted to improve my skills and save for a down payment on the house I now own.

The workload was heavy but manageable as my QA role at GreatAmerica was a hybrid of automation and manual testing. At First Republic Bank, I focused on automation.

Read too

Woman in China worked 16 jobs for three years but never showed up for work and pocketed millions, a report finds

The hard work was in the first part, during the initial setup of my job at the bank. After that, all I had to do was monitor the program regularly to make sure everything was running smoothly and make adjustments as needed. The only problem was scheduling meetings, which I sometimes had to juggle, but I always recorded eight hours for each job.

It sounds like a lot when I say I worked 16 hours a day, but it’s not

With automation, it doesn’t take as much time as you think. For example, on a normal day I would have started with two meetings for each assignment, which would have lasted an hour. After that, I could do a two-hour automation that I just monitor to make sure it’s running smoothly. At the same time, I could spend two hours doing manual testing on another project.

Because QAs work in teams, the workload can be very light on some days, making it easy to multitask.

The biggest disadvantage of having two jobs is the lack of social life

During the pandemic it didn’t matter as much, but after both of my contracts expired this year, I enjoy a better balance between work and private life. Great America disbanded my team in January and I was fired from First Republic in February because the bank collapsed.

I was very stressed about my finances because I had just bought a house and wasn’t expecting to lose both jobs within a month. At the end of March I found a new job as a QA automation engineer enjoy with this one job one bessere Work-Life-Balance.

Besides, I have with ForgeQAfounded a staffing company whose goal is to spread the word about the QA industry and treat QAs the way I would want to be treated. But after about two years of standing on two feet, I now make enough money that I no longer have to work two full-time jobs.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

