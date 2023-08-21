I lend out my designer clothes and earn 10,000 euros

28-year-old Charlie Hollishead doesn’t wear all of her clothes alone. Charlie Hollishead

Charlie Hollishead is a Pilates trainer in London and part-time rents out designer clothes.

By Rotation is a peer-to-peer marketplace where you can rent designer items at a daily rate.

Hollishead uses the money she makes on By Rotation to invest in more dresses.

This article is based on an interview with Charlie Hollishead, a 28-year-old Pilates instructor living in London. She uses the By Rotation app to rent out clothes and accessories from her closet.

By Rotation is a peer-to-peer marketplace where fashion enthusiasts can rent designer pieces at a daily rate. A three-day rental of a dress for a summer wedding can cost between 78 and 450 euros, depending on the label. Similar platforms in Germany are, for example, CLOTHESfriends or WeDress.

Hollishead made £7,637 from the By Rotation app last year. Business Insider verified her income using documents.

Renting out my clothes is the ideal part-time job for me because I love buying clothes.

Hollishead rents out their designer clothes through the By Rotation app. Charlie Hollishead

I do investor relations for a mining company and teach Pilates on the side. I’m trying to get out of the corporate space and focus more on Pilates.

I first heard about By Rotation at the start of the pandemic. I downloaded the app when it was very new. I entered two items—a Prada bag and a Zimmermann dress—but didn’t think too much about it. A week later I received a notification that someone wanted to rent something. I remember being very excited. From then on, more and more people signed up for the app. Now I have about 80 properties listed and I keep getting requests.

It’s the ideal app for me because I’ve always loved buying clothes. But I don’t know where I’ll carry them all. I don’t go out that often. I’m glad someone can put them to good use.

Now I spend the money I make from By Rotation to buy new clothes. My monthly salary goes toward my general living expenses, and I also use the money from the app to fund my Pilates training.

This is how a rental works via the By Rotation app:

Hollishead recommends providing a thorough description of each item you intend to rent. Charlie Hollishead

To rent an item of clothing you must upload photos of yourself wearing it or you can use product photos found on the web. You add the brand, the size and a description to the listing. Indicate if the garment is damaged or if you have altered it.

Next, you enter the retail value of the item and the app suggests a rental price. For an item worth around 200 euros, the app suggests around 10 euros per day. By Rotation suggests setting the minimum rental period at three days. Once By Rotation has accepted the item, other people can find it using search or go directly to your profile.

If someone wants to rent your item, they’ll send you a request with the dates and where they want to wear it. You can either accept or decline the request. When the rental is complete, By Rotation takes 15 percent of the total rental cost.

On the day of rental, the tenants can pick it up at your home. I’ve had people come to my office. You can also just send it to them. When the rental is over they send it back and you get paid within about five days.

At first I was nervous because I wanted to rent out my designer clothes to strangers. But I made friends through the app.

Hollishead said she has many regular customers who often rent from her. Charlie Hollishead

I remember wondering, “Will I ever see this again?” At first I was very scared. But everyone on the app is so friendly, and once you’ve used them a few times, you start feeling less nervous about borrowing.

When you meet someone in person, you’re automatically more relaxed because you already know the person you’re handing the item to. I think people feel comfortable borrowing from me because I’ve had a lot of good feedback.

Of course there are a lot of people who join the app. If a person doesn’t have any reviews, it doesn’t mean they aren’t serious. It may also be that the person has just joined the platform, so you need to have a little chat with them beforehand.

I’ve made some friends just for being on the app. I’m going out to dinner next week with a woman who rented one of my items. It’s such a nice community.

Now I think of the clothes I buy as investments. You pay for yourself, and then some.

Hollishead buys clothes from Zimmermann, Ganni, Leslie Amon and Rixo. Charlie Hollishead

I have a Leslie Amon dress and I think I bought it for about £300. I rent it out for twelve a day (about 14 euros), with a minimum of two days. So far I’ve earned about 700 pounds (about 820 euros) with the dress. So, not only has it paid for itself, it has delivered a return of over 100 percent. You will not achieve such returns on the stock market.

Now every time I buy a piece of clothing I ask myself, “Can this be rented out?” A few weeks ago I bought a dress to wear to an event. I wasn’t going to go for a month so I put it into the app. The dress has already been rented out three times and I got half the money back before I even wore it.

I have a Zimmermann dress where I can earn £70 for two days. Zimmermann is doing really well because the dresses are special and people like to wear them to weddings. Here in the UK we have the (horse) racing. Ascot is coming up and people tend to hire Zimmermann because they have longer dresses that you wouldn’t normally buy but would rather hire.

I think By Rotation is mainly for special occasions, but some people also like to borrow everyday clothes, like a fluffy Charlotte Simone jacket. It’s a small pleasure to spice up the wardrobe for this week.

