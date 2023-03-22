Saadia Touzri (28) has quit her job – and earns her money with Airbnbs.

Saadia Touzri is 28 years old and recently quit her job. The reason: She can live off the money she earns by renting out Airbnb apartments. Together with her boyfriend, she has built up a portfolio of 16 apartments over the past two years. Your turnover amounts to around 31,000 euros per month. Business Insider editor Luca Schallenberger wrote down her story in first person. We have receipts that confirm sales and termination.

I’m Saadia Touzri, 28 years old, and I recently quit my secure job to start my own Airbnb rental business. In the meantime, a real company has emerged from it. I’ve been working towards this goal for more than two years and now I’ve finally made it. But let’s start from the beginning.

After studying business administration, I started my first job at a large corporation in 2017. I worked in purchasing and felt comfortable with the job and my colleagues. interpersonal problems? There wasn’t. The only problem: I felt underwhelmed with the tasks. I wanted to do more, tear something, build something of my own.