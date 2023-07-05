I make €7,300 in sales a month with a part-time job: This is how I did it

Lisa Andrea earns more than $8,000 a month from her blog. Lisa Andrea

Lisa Andrea started the financial blog The Financial Cookbook in February 2021.

She has turned her blog into a profitable business using affiliate marketing and brand partnerships.

She now earns more than $8,000 a month doing it.

Lisa Andrea recognized a gap in financial literacy, particularly for women, while working in marketing at one of the Big Four financial institutions. Too many women aren’t taught the basics of financial planning in school — from investing opportunities to Saving for a house -, she said.



Andrea said she wanted to share her knowledge of investing, negotiating salary, and writing a resume—all things that contribute to a person’s financial stability—on her blog.

“The Finance Cookbook is a guide to everything we should have been taught in school,” she says.

Records show that Andrea typically makes up to $8,000 a month through advertising, affiliate marketing, brand partnerships, and product sales on her website. Business Insider has verified their earnings based on documents.

She has built her brand to 14,000 newsletter subscribers, four million monthly Pinterest views and 250,000 social media followers across her platforms, she said.

Business Insider spoke to Andrea about her decision to start a financial advisory platform, how to build an online community, and which social media platform is the most effective for businesses. The following essay has been edited for length and clarity.

Find your passion in a void

After graduating from college, we are released into the real world without knowing the simplest ways to manage our careers or stand up for ourselves. I developed The Financial Cookbook as a guide to managing money and building your career in your 20’s. I wish I had had this knowledge when I was younger and that’s why my target audience after college is women.

I’ve had the idea of ​​starting a financial advisor for years, but it wasn’t until my business went far away amid the pandemic, I stopped traveling and had a leg injury that I had time to officially launch. My passion for helping others and the commitment I see in my community made the many hours worth it.

Since the beginning of the year I’ve invested more in the company and in myself: I’m taking courses on entrepreneurship, Google search engine optimization and blogging. I have also read books that help me with my business decisions. I encourage all founders to take advantage of these opportunities to educate themselves as they grow.

Create multiple points of contact to attract new viewers

After starting the blog, I joined Instagram and Pinterest to promote the site. Before starting the company, I had no idea about social media. But I watched youtube videos from social media coaches to learn what type of content is best, when to post, and how the algorithm changes.

Pinterest was the most helpful tool for growing my audience because it’s more of a search engine than a social media platform. Instagram and Tiktok can help you engage with large audiences, but Pinterest is designed to bring people to your site.

By continuously engaging with your audience across multiple platforms, you can draw attention from different corners of the internet. This cross-platform approach is critical to business growth.

Turning a blog into a profitable business

I make money from paid advertising, affiliate marketing and brand partnerships. I work with almost 50 companies on their affiliate marketing programs.

Businesses across all industries have affiliate programs that I encourage other bloggers and digital founders to use and apply for. But it’s important to be authentic: Only promote information and products from companies that align with your brand message.

I also have items for sale on my blog, including a $15 resume template and a $2.78 habit tracker challenge.

I’m a big proponent of multiple sources of income, which is why I advise my readers on passive income opportunities that I’ve used myself: investing, owning real estate, and making money through e-commerce sites like eBay, where I sell clothes and more household items earn about 500 dollars a month (about 460 euros).

To me, financial freedom means all of life’s expenses are automated through passive income. I think that’s what we’re all striving for, and the core of the finance cookbook is to help others achieve that.

