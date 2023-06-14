Home » “I prefer her to the gift”, but she is the daughter of the FI coordinator: Silvio’s gag
Business

by admin
Berlusconi in Aosta and that gag-gaffe about the daughter of Forza Italia regional coordinator Massimo Lattanzi. VIDEO

Silvio Berlusconi author of gag-gaffe iconic, gone down in history for their uniqueness, such as that of 2018 in Aosta. The former premier at the end of a election rallyin front of a painting made by an artist from the Aosta Valley and a typical ceramic horse that had been brought to him gifthe said: “Honestly, I prefer the girl.”

A style joke Knightwhich soon turned into a “gaffe“: the young is the daughter of the regional coordinator of Forza Italia, Massimo Lattanzi, who was on stage with them. “Okay, what does that have to do with it,” laughed Berlusconi, adjusting his shot. The skit then ended amid the laughter of the audience. “You are a gourmet”, replied Lattanzi and the rider commented: “What do you have to invent to pretend you’re still young”.

