The president of the IAI Ferdinando Nelli Ferocipresents in this podcast the Report on Italian Foreign Policy 2022, dedicated to Italy from the Draghi government to the Meloni government.

The report, developed as part of the strategic partnership with the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, is the result of the work of a group of researchers from the Institute coordinated by Italy’s Foreign Policy Programme. The 2022 edition of the report looks at the challenges that emerged during the past year – the war against Ukraine, the energy crisis – and its implications for the traditional pillars of Italian foreign policy – the European, Mediterranean and transatlantic directorate.

https://www.affarinternazionali.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/nelli_podcast-1.mp3