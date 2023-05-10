I stayed in a tiny house on Sylt for 155 euros per night

The house “Fiete” on the campsite in Morsum on Sylt. Business Insider

At the Mühlenhof campsite in Morsum on the island of Sylt, there are ten tiny houses as well as pitches for mobile homes. With this, owner Christian Jürgensen enables glamping on the North Sea island. The approximately 40 square meter houses have a sun terrace with lounge, dishwasher and cable TV. In the most expensive season, the Tiny Houses on Sylt cost 155 euros per night.

It doesn’t always have to be the five-star hotel. Christian Jürgensen’s properties are as booked as they are luxury hotels on the North Sea island of Sylt. But he is far from calling their prices. Jürgensen is the owner of the Mühlenhof campsite in Morsum, in the east of the island.

He has owned it for quite a long time, his father has run the campsite since the 1980s. The 38-year-old Jürgensen recently exchanged the caravan rental for the rental of ten mobile homes. For him, the next-level trailers, so to speak, he wanted “to offer people something great,” he explains to Business Insider on site.

The little houses are now on the campsite, you have to walk the main path until you see them, they have typical North German names like “Fiete” and “Einar”. Each mobile home has two bedrooms and a sofa bed in the living room.

And this is what it looks like inside the Tiny Houses in Morsum on Sylt:

Kitchenette has hood, dishwasher & coffee maker

In the open living room there is central heating. “We laid extra lines for this,” Jürgensen tells Business Insider. “The houses are usually heated with gas cylinders.” The kitchenette also forms the hallway to the bedrooms and the bathroom. The kitchen has a ceramic hob, extractor hood, dishwasher, coffee maker and toaster.

window gives a clear view of the agricultural idyll

The main bedroom has a double bed. The windows allow a view over the campsite and in the distance over agricultural fields. The internet isn’t working yet, but Christian Jürgensen has already installed the technology and hopes to be connected soon.

The second bedroom is particularly suitable for children

A sliding door makes room for entry into the second bedroom, particularly suitable for children. The single beds are slightly narrower than those in the main bedroom. Above the beds are shelves for storing luggage.

In the high season, a tiny house costs around 39 euros per person and night

The bathroom is off the main bedroom and has a shower and toilet. And if the four of us get cramped in the morning, the campsite has a sanitary building that guests can use instead. Christian Jürgensen and his team are currently building a new sanitary facility that will include a sauna.

Luxury camping or Glampinglike the hybrid of “glamorous” and “Camping“ means it is definitely possible on Sylt. How much does it cost? In the high season between the end of June and mid-September and between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, 155 euros per night are due per home, the minimum stay is seven days. So if four people occupied the Tiny Houses, that would be around 39 euros per person. In the low season, the price per night starts at 100 euros.

In addition, there are year-round costs for the final cleaning of 80 euros for the stay. According to Christian Jürgensen, he has many regular customers who often book their next vacation after their stay. His recommendation, therefore: Reserve about six months in advance.

