Home » “I understand Franzoni”: a cup for Mother’s Day sparks controversy
Business

“I understand Franzoni”: a cup for Mother’s Day sparks controversy

by admin
“I understand Franzoni”: a cup for Mother’s Day sparks controversy

“I understand Franzoni”: the Mother’s Day mug sparks controversy

“I understand a little Franzoni”, accompanied by the caption of the image on Instagram: “Mamma tvukdb” (“Mom I love you so much”). And the controversy rages on the web. Controversy because the reference to Annamaria Franzonithe mamma Of Cogne convicted of the murder of her little son Samuele Lorenzi who died on January 30, 2002 at the age of only two, and the print on the white mug, were not appreciated. Indeed, the results are not understandable to most.

The authors? Two spouses from Bari of “Piattini Davanguardia”, an Instagram page that sells “hand-painted ceramics, laughter and discomfort”. The two artisans usually offer cups with phrases that make you smile for the irony that characterizes them and the original puns. “Discomfort and biscuits”, reads one cup. “Tonight popcorn and governments fall,” wrote another. This time, however, their irony was not appreciated. To the numerous negative comments replied Annagina Totaro herself, from Piattini Davanguardia, who had already faced an avalanche for the sale of the pair of cups “Rosa” and “Olindo”: “Nobody is simplifying the situation, it is simply a thought that can be shared or not, everything here. No one will force you to share it.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bfc Media stands out in Piazza Affari, Iervolino takes control and launches takeover bid

You may also like

Seasonal workers, the dark side of the tourism...

Battery manufacturer is now building in Germany

Invest money: This is how chat helps GTP,...

Tlc: EQT Infrastructure acquires 60% of Wind Tre

500 new employees to stop cable theft

The e:Ny1, Honda’s first electric SUV, makes its...

Oligarch yacht in Hamburg: Officials confiscate works of...

Bags on the rise. Milan rises between quarterly...

These eight charts show the full extent of...

The invention to clean space from satellite debris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy