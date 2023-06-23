I voted for more than 100 positions and finally went back to my hometown to sell men’s clothing. The original artist of the game was cornered by AI-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

I applied for more than 100 positions and finally went back to my hometown to sell men’s clothing. The original artist of the game was cornered by AI

Two months ago, Mo Tada would never have imagined that he would eventually return to his hometown in Taizhou to work as a men’s clothing e-commerce business. At that time, he carefully prepared his resume and past paintings, and enthusiastically planned to find a job as a game original artist.

The reality poured a basin of cold water on this young man born after 2000: he searched more than 100 companies online in two months, but none of them succeeded. Among them, many recruiters directly mentioned the need to be proficient in using AI painting tools.

Due to the development of AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) technology, many industries have begun to be affected to varying degrees, and game original paintings may be the most impacted field at present.

From the original artist of future games to opening a men’s clothing online store

Mo Tada, who majored in digital media art at a university in Shaoxing, will start studying game original painting in 2021, and has always wanted to find a game company to be an original artist after graduation.

As a relatively advanced development position in the game industry, the original artist’s responsibility is to express the characters or scenes described in words in the form of paintings according to the art style set in the early stage of the game project, so as to provide a blueprint for the later 3D modeling and production. refer to.

At the beginning of May, Mo Tada began to frequently appear on the online recruitment platform, and all the applications were related to original paintings, many of which were internship positions. However, after repeated communication, he discovered: “Many companies clearly require experience and AI knowledge, and it is difficult to find internship positions.”

In the meantime, a small-scale outsourcing company offered him an olive branch. The salary offered was 1,000 yuan/month for the internship period and 3,000 yuan/month after becoming a full-time employee. Such a salary level obviously falls short of psychological expectations.

The experience of Mo Tada has also exploded a group of game original painting practitioners and netizens who are studying on the Internet.

Someone “sick and sympathetic” encouraged him, “I have only been in the industry for a few months, and the original game painting is really difficult this year. AI has a big impact, so come on.” The manicure business seems to be doing well, too? After reading his collection of paintings, several seniors pointed out the shortcomings: “Your line draft is good, I suggest you strengthen the ‘refinement’ to improve the degree of completion.”

Although the young man still couldn’t let go of the love in his heart, he turned around very quickly. After thanking all the netizens for their encouragement and suggestions, he decided to temporarily change his career. After studying in Sijiqing and other places in Hangzhou for 4 days, he returned to his hometown in Taizhou and opened a studio and Taobao store with his friends to sell trendy men’s clothing.

Freelance original artist’s order price

From 20,000 yuan/sheet to 4,000 yuan/sheet

Motata just caught up with a year of drastic changes.

As early as the beginning of March, Huang Yimeng, the founder of Xindong.com broke the news: “Recently chatting with two game teams, the first team cut off the original painting outsourcing company, and the second team cut down the translation outsourcing company.”

On May 27, Rhea Games was caught in the rumor of “fire the artist after switching to AI creation”, which caused heated discussions.

On June 11, Shi Yuzhu, chairman of Giant Network, publicly stated that at present, almost all of its game projects use artificial intelligence for research and development.

……

“A well-known game company optimized the art team not long ago, leaving only some people to do post-editing and provide more training materials for AI.” Zhao Jiecheng, head of the Unbounded AI Content Ecology Center, travels all over the country on a daily basis, communicating with some games, animation company. “There are 17 or 18 large-scale game companies that I have contacted. It can be said that 100% of AI is used in the workflow. This may also become the mainstream industry trend.”

In addition to the number of jobs being affected, there is also the salary level.

“In the past few years, for senior original painters, the salary could reach 30,000 to 40,000 yuan per month.” Shen Minyue, general manager and chief consultant of Hangzhou Mingju Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. revealed, “However, with the maturity of AI technology, Now the salary for this position has dropped considerably. If the applicant’s level is average, he may not even be able to find a job.”

According to another industry insider, in the past few months when AI painting exploded, “a freelance original artist received a manuscript, and the original price could be 20,000 yuan per piece, but now it has dropped to 4,000 yuan per piece.”

Where is the value of people reflected?

However, everything has two sides, and AI will also bring some new opportunities to some small and sophisticated teams and even individuals: it is possible to make explosive products without a lot of manpower and time, and the distance between large teams and small teams will be reduced. Zoom out further.

As early as the second half of last year when he first tried AI painting tools, Fei Peng seemed to have foreseen the current scene: “AI will definitely replace some human painters in the future. Keep learning endlessly, and the generated graphs will definitely get better and better.”

He admitted that he was also anxious, and his thinking changed from “what can AI do for me” to “what can I do for AI”. Later, he figured it out and was relieved: “I don’t need to do anything for AI, because it will eventually become a one-click operation and tend to be perfect.”

“But there are some things that AI can’t learn anyway, such as the emotional value of people. Painting is an art, and each stroke reflects the artist’s understanding. This is something that belongs to human beings. When we appreciate paintings, In fact, it is also communicating with creators.” He compared AI painting to fast food, and artificial painting to private cooking, suggesting that practitioners “embrace changes and accept them optimistically.”

Mo Tada is also learning. Recently, he saw a video of AI opening a Taobao store on Station B, that is, AI participated in a series of processes such as store design, naming, decoration, and marketing, and found it very novel. “Try to use AI to generate model pictures and promotional copywriting, but the actual effect is far from the ideal state, and the benefits it can bring are not clear. Continue to learn and research.”

