I want to retire before 50 – that way I can earn more money

I want to retire before 50, but my savings aren’t growing fast enough.

A financial planner told me I needed to understand how my retirement account was invested.

He also said that I can increase my risk and consider other types of accounts.

I’m 35 – and want to retire before I turn 50. But planning for retirement is always at the bottom of my to-do list, and I still have a lot of financial kinks to iron out before I get any closer to that goal.

At the moment I have an inactive one 401(k) retirement plans, into which I have not made any contributions since I was laid off from my full-time job in 2015. I have one too SEP IRA, into which I paid monthly. But it’s passively managed and I have no idea what funds are in it or how the money is invested.

I met with certified financial planner Taylor Kovar to find out what I can do to put this money on a better growth path over the next few years.

1. Understand what’s in your retirement account

While some people I know actively manage their retirement savings and regularly move money between different funds, I don’t touch my accounts and let the brokerage firm manage them passively. I don’t feel like I have the knowledge or time to manage my retirement accounts myself. However, Kovar says it’s still important to keep track of what’s going on in retirement accounts.

“It’s important to know what’s happening with your money,” he said. “Maybe your employer has changed some of the options or your funds are taking a low-risk route and not offering you growth. In any case, it’s important to know this so you don’t miss out on opportunities to grow your wealth and achieve better returns.”

He suggested checking my retirement account to make sure my investments weren’t racking up high fees. He also recommends using a free portfolio analyzer to identify hidden fees, becoming informed and educated, or speaking to a financial advisor.

Kovar found that my money was well split between diversified funds (e.g. international exposure, emerging markets), but there could still be room for improvement when it comes to changing risk exposure and a larger mix of ETFs, mutual funds and other types of assets.

“Before you rush into making changes, take a deep breath and understand why you are making the changes. What goal are you pursuing and why do you feel like you need to change something,” he says. “And remember: Just because a particular investment worked for someone else, doesn’t mean it will automatically work for you!”

2. Check your risk level once or twice a year

Kovar said the mix of investments that often make up a retirement account depends on what level of risk you are most comfortable with. For example, people who want more risk should have fewer bonds and more stocks in their account. Those nearing retirement who are more risk averse may want to have more bonds in their account.

Since I mentioned that I wanted to increase my risk and retire early, he recommended that I abandon bond funds altogether and use additional ETFs in market segments that I like, such as energy, technology, healthcare and real estate.

“This will not only help create greater diversification, but also keep them engaged with what they are invested in because they have an emotional connection to that segment,” he said.

Kovar recommended taking a look at retirement accounts every six to 12 months to determine how much risk you’re willing to take.

“People can adjust their risk level based on the economy, world news or even the stage of life they are in, such as marriage, children, moving or changing jobs,” he said. “Things like this can determine a person’s risk aversion and help them adjust their retirement account accordingly.”d

3. Consider what type of retirement account you use

After many years of holding cash in an inactive 401(k) account, I would like to move that money into another retirement account, such as a 401(k) account. B. a Roth IRA or my SEP IRA.

Kovar said people who have inactive retirement accounts or want to invest the money in their retirement account in more diverse offerings could consider a new type of retirement account.

“Some 401(k) plans are limited in terms of the types of investments you can invest the money in,” he said. “However, if you want to invest your retirement funds in real estate, private businesses, or other things, you may consider opening an IRA.”

Kovar recommended that those who have a 401(k) also consider a second retirement fund so that their investment options are not limited.

“If you have a 401(k), put money into it, but only if your employer contributes,” he said. “Then you can set up an IRA or taxable brokerage account and contribute more money to diversify your retirement accounts and investment options.”

