Ambus Hunter, 36, said he nearly went broke when he became addicted to gambling over a decade ago. His net worth is now approximately $600,000 and he works part-time as a financial coach. He said that gamblers had to be very careful and that his path to riches required many sacrifices.

In 2011, Ambus Hunter had hardly any debt, he says. Just a leased car. And $2000 in savings. Then he visited Las Vegas for the first time. He was fascinated by the “ups and downs” of roulette, he told Business Insider. Over time, he developed a gambling addiction that cost him almost all of his life savings – before fighting his way out and raking in a net worth of $600,000.

The Vegas visit was the beginning. When Hunter returned to Ohio, he continued to gamble regularly at casinos in Indiana and Pennsylvania. At first it was all just fun and games. In November, about six months after his Vegas trip, he had over $11,000 in his bank account, according to bank statements viewed by Business Insider. But then things quickly collapsed.

He said he saw his losses growing but couldn’t stop. In just four weeks, he lost about $10,000 playing roulette – almost all of his life savings.

Hunter recalled one evening in November when he withdrew a large chunk of the remaining money from his bank account and told himself he just wanted to play one last time. He said he lost half of it in 30 minutes and then burned a bit more before leaving the casino with “maybe a few hundred” dollars.

That night, he finally realized he was almost out of money and made a resolution to break his gambling addiction.

From credit card debt to $600,000 net worth

“I became so obsessed with gambling that I stopped taking care of myself. I stopped eating, stopped sleeping, couldn’t concentrate at work and, for the first time in my life, I fell behind on a credit card bill,” he said, adding, “I had to make a change before I dig a hole.” , which I couldn’t get out of.”

More than a decade later, this hole has gradually become a distant memory.

As of today, the 36-year-old from Baltimore has a net worth of about $600,000, according to various documents Insider has seen. That includes about $750,000 in savings and investments and $140,000 in mortgage debt. He works as a program manager for the US Department of Defense and has a part-time job as a accredited financial advisor.

Hunter said he’s had a major slip-up since trying to quit gambling. But he managed to get back on the right path. In hindsight, he says he should have sought more gambling help, but was too “embarrassed” and “stubborn” to do so at the time.

Ambus Hunter Ambus Hunter

How to get out of a big financial hole

After quitting gambling, the first important step was taking responsibility for his situation, Hunter says. And to accept that he would never get back the money he lost at the casino. “I didn’t blame myself, I accepted my decisions and the reality,” he says. “It gave me confidence that once I got myself into it, I could get out of this mess.”

He said his goal was to quickly replace the roughly $10,000 he lost.

To achieve this, Hunter gave up cable television and the internet at home. Instead, he used his mobile data. He said he stopped eating out, turned his thermostats down, restricted his social life and stopped spending what he considered “nonessential.” In his opinion, pretty much everything was, except for the rent, the groceries, the gas to get to work and the payment for his car.

In addition to his full-time job, Hunter took on two part-time jobs as a mystery shopper and brand ambassador. Four months later, he had $10,000 in the account, according to bank statements viewed by Business Insider, but that wasn’t all.

For anyone looking to save, Hunter has three pieces of advice: Know what your financial goals are. Make a plan for your money each month and stick to it. And uses automation wherever possible. For example, through automatic savings mechanisms such as direct salary payments.

“Casinos and gaming platforms are designed to keep you coming back.”

When it comes to gambling, Hunter said he would advise any of his customers to “proceed with caution,” particularly given the increase in access to gambling through sports betting, for example. “Casinos and gaming platforms are designed to keep you coming back. Gambling addiction activates the brain’s reward system in a similar way to drugs. So it’s important to understand the risks of addiction developing,” he said. “Everyone needs to find a healthy approach that works for them. For some, that may mean abstaining 100 percent.”

In addition to his experience, Hunter’s claim is also supported by research. Timothy Fong, co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, told Business Insider that sports betting in particular is “a product that we know is addictive.”

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.