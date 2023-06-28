I was at a pawn auction – it went differently than expected

Dozens of pieces of jewelery were auctioned off at a pawn auction in Berlin. (symbol image) picture alliance/dpa | Jorg Carstensen

Valuable jewelery is regularly auctioned off at pawn auctions. From rings to watches and chains to bracelets, everything is included.

However, the auctions seem to be intended more for professionals. The pace is high and the bidders are experienced.

Our reporter was at a pawn auction and wouldn’t recommend it. The Hamburg consumer center also explains that there are a few things to consider.

On the fourth floor of a Berlin office building, I knock on a thick, locked door. Here in the middle of the Moabit district, a pawn auction is taking place today, at which “gold and brilliant jewellery” is to go under the hammer. I’ve never been to a pawn auction and I don’t know what to expect. What kind of jewelry is it? Can I just bid? How many people will bid?

The door is opened by a younger man in a shirt and I step into a fairly small hallway that is simply furnished. Two chairs and a table with a printer on it. The man asked me if I was already registered. Without registration I am not allowed to participate, not even as a spectator. I sign a form on a clipboard, my ID is scanned, and then I get a small laminated number that I can bid with.

