Home » I was at a pawn auction – it went differently than expected
Business

I was at a pawn auction – it went differently than expected

by admin
I was at a pawn auction – it went differently than expected

Dozens of pieces of jewelery were auctioned off at a pawn auction in Berlin. (symbol image) picture alliance/dpa | Jorg Carstensen

Valuable jewelery is regularly auctioned off at pawn auctions. From rings to watches and chains to bracelets, everything is included.

However, the auctions seem to be intended more for professionals. The pace is high and the bidders are experienced.

Our reporter was at a pawn auction and wouldn’t recommend it. The Hamburg consumer advice center also explains that there are a few things to consider.

On the fourth floor of a Berlin office building, I knock on a thick, locked door. Here in the middle of the Moabit district, a pawn auction is taking place today, at which “gold and brilliant jewellery” is to go under the hammer. I’ve never been to a pawn auction and I don’t know what to expect. What kind of jewelry is it? Can I just bid? How many people will bid? All of this interests me and I decide to just drive by.

The door is opened by a younger man in a shirt and I step into a fairly small hallway, simply furnished. Two chairs and a table with a printer on it. The man asked me if I was already registered. Without registration I am not allowed to participate, not even as a spectator. I sign a form on a clipboard, my ID is scanned, and then I get a small laminated number that I can bid with.

See also  Green certification for the wreck that has become a racing boat

You may also like

16 stocks that are the best in their...

Toyota dominates the Safari Rally Kenya 2023: victory...

Should I invest in closed funds?

Italcares was born to encourage the arrival of...

Pensions, the table reopens: this is why there...

“Innovative Full Coverage Empowering In-depth Tour” Hunan released...

Course crash: Siemens Energy – the communication was...

The Russian revolt ignites gas and oil. What...

Stock Expert: 5 Small Cap Stocks That Are...

Rwanda: steps forward to fill the housing deficit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy