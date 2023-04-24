“I was rejected by 140 investors”

Ali Albaz is the founder of the online reading platform Inkitt. When he wanted to collect money for his startup, he remained persistent despite the many rejections – and thus won a prominent investor.

Ali Albazaz is the founder of the Berlin startup Inkitt: The online platform is a publisher that publishes books based on reader opinions and data.

With Inkitt everyone can prove their literary ability – or the opposite of it. Users upload their manuscripts and book ideas to the platform and receive feedback from the online community. If the feedback is good, the writers can, at best, win book contracts and thousands of euros a month. Using the data from the reading behavior of users, Inkitt then creates predictions for future bestsellers.

This year that leads Startup die Financial-Times-Liste of the fastest growing companies in Germany. In Europe, Inkitt made it to number eight. Ali Albazaz, who started the company in Berlin in 2014, raised 50 million euros in a Series B round two years ago. It was led by Scott Sandell, head of US venture capitalist New Enterprise Associates and shareholder of Snapchat, Robinhood and Salesforce. Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer Verlag, Michael Lynton, Chairman of the Snapchat Board and Stefan von Holtzbrinck from the VC company Holtzbrinck Digital were also present as business angels.

In Tips & Tools, 33-year-old Albazaz tells us how, despite countless nos, he was ultimately able to convince the famous business angel Christian Vollmann of his idea and what advice gave him this assertiveness.

Hi Ali, what is the best business advice you have ever received?

It comes from Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer at DHL. We met when I was still at university, she took me under her wing and taught me everything I know about economics. Before Inkitt, I had founded two startups, but both failed for different reasons. I felt sorry for myself and emailed Katja because I was embarrassed that I had failed. She said to me: “You don’t have to be embarrassed if you fail! To stop now would be embarrassing…. Keep believing in yourself and your ideas… I do too.” She taught me to believe in myself and never give up.

How did it change you and how did it affect Inkitt?

When I first raised money for Inkitt, I was turned down by over 140 investors. So many investors and publishing grandees resented the idea of ​​using data to inform publishing decisions. The first to invest in Inkitt was Christian Vollmann, but it took months of perseverance. We had communicated back and forth via email but due to his busy schedule we were unable to find time to meet. One day I met him at the Mosaic Ventures opening party and took the opportunity to reintroduce Inkitt. He declined to invest, but I refused to take no for an answer. Christian is one of the most popular business angels in Germany and I wanted him in our corner. After more months of back and forth, he invited me to meet him at 9:30pm while he was walking his dog. 15 minutes later Christian was fully convinced and on board. He signed the term sheet for 25,000 euros on the spot. Once I had his support, things started to turn around and investors were more excited to be a part of Inkitt. If I had given up after the first no, it would have been very different for us. I will always be grateful to Christian for his kindness and for taking a leap of faith with us.

On which working days or situations does it go really well for you in the team?

I think one of the greatest strengths of our team is that we are very transparent and there is an entrepreneurial quality to every inker. We not only communicate successes, we make transparent the challenges we face as a company. The technology industry has been hit exceptionally hard due to the market downturn and many companies have had to lay off as a result. To avoid a similar fate, we spoke at All-Hands last November about company performance and how important it is for us to improve profitability. Within two short months, the team successfully turned things around and we were one of the few companies not to go through layoffs.

How does your startup work differently than others, do you have a secret of success?

At Inkitt, we rely heavily on data to drive our decisions, but we don’t let it slow us down. We are the first reader-driven publisher to offer a platform to discover hidden talent and turn them into successful authors worldwide. Traditionally, publishers have always relied on their decision makers to determine if a book has bestseller potential. Because of this, authors must go through the tedious process of getting their books introduced to industry gatekeepers, with the risk of being rejected. As a data-driven publisher, we have revolutionized the publishing industry and put publishing decisions in the hands of readers.

And what was your best or funniest meeting?

Last August we organized a team offsite in Berlin. It was the first time we’ve all met in person since lockdown and our team has grown significantly since then. Inkers are scattered across 15 different countries and we’ve significantly expanded our US team so the offsite proved to be a great binding experience. The icing on an already amazing experience was the opportunity to meet four Galatea authors (E-book app to publish the Inkitt books, ed. editor) on the last day of our offsite. These writers have worked with us for years, and finally meeting them in person felt surreal, almost like seeing old friends again.

As a bookworm, do you have a favorite productivity book?

Getting Things Done by David Allen. It’s also on the list of books everyone who joins Inkitt should read.

Which tools help you the most through the working day?

I am currently using Fellow to take meeting notes. It’s so helpful in keeping my meetings productive and helps keep track of all the decisions made during the meeting.

What could you be better at?

Learning to be more hands-off and resist the constant urge to offer help and instead give people the space to fail. I believe this allows the person to gain valuable insights and insights on their own.

How do you motivate others when things aren’t going so well?

One of the easiest things I often try to do is praise someone publicly. Rather than just telling someone in private that they did a great job, I like to reiterate it publicly via a Slack channel, an all-hands meeting, or a LinkedIn post. We also have a #Praise channel on Slack where inkers can recognize and offer praise for their peers’ achievements.

