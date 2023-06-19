Home » I work, my husband takes care of the children – I learned that
Business

I work, my husband takes care of the children – I learned that

by admin
I work, my husband takes care of the children – I learned that

A conversation with Andrea Mac, a growth strategist at Prequal. Courtesy of Andrea Mac.

Andrea Mac is a growth strategist at Prequal and the sole breadwinner for her family of six in Illinois.

She and her husband value communication and gratitude to keep their work dynamic.

One of their challenges is making space for each other’s personal struggles and financial decisions.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

This essay is based on a conversation with Andrea Mac, a growth strategist at Prequal in the Chicago area. It has been revised for length and clarity.

See also  A-share subscription | Jinlv Environment (001230.SZ) has started subscription and is one of the first domestic companies to carry out urban-rural sanitation integration business in the PPP mode | Anhui Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Orange: M&A with Masmovil in Spain risks EU...

Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA RR Motorcycle Brake Master...

IMF working on platform for central bank digital...

The lithium-ion formula of the familiar Opel Astra

Summer holidays 2023: Where flights in Europe are...

Smart working, there is a clash over the...

Together with STERRA ET, unlock a comfortable and...

Longer payment of wages – UBS and CS...

In Italy, spending on cars has exceeded 200...

China wants nothing to do with “decoupling”.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy