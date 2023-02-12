“It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened”

“The Italian Government’s support for Ukraine is firm and convinced, as clearly foreseen in the program and as confirmed in all the parliamentary votes of the majority that supports the Executive”. Sources from Palazzo Chigi explain it

“I talk to Zelensky? If I had been Prime Minister, I would never have gone because we are witnessing the devastation of your country and the massacre of its soldiers and civilians. It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”. Silvio Berlusconi said this after voting for the Lombardy regional elections in Milan.

“To get to peace I would think that Mr. American President should take Zelensky and say to him ‘it is at your disposal after the end of the war a Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine. A Marshall Plan 6-7-8-9 trillion dollars, on one condition, that you order a ceasefire tomorrow, also because starting tomorrow we won’t give you any more dollars and we won’t give you any more weapons’. Only such a thing could convince this gentleman to reach a ceasefire”. Thus the president of Forza Italia.

“Does Giorgia Meloni agree with Berlusconi’s disturbing words about the war in Ukraine? Today, in fact, he officially sided with Putin’s Russia. With these government allies, the prime minister shouldn’t complain about how she is treated in the EU “. So on Twitter the president of the senators of the Pd Simona Malpezzi.

“Berlusconi’s pro-Putin and anti-Zelensky statements are a reason for a sensational contradiction within the majority on a fundamental issue such as aid to Ukraine. These are positions that isolate Italy and weaken the Western front. The Premier has nothing to say?”. Thus in a tweet, Enrico Borghi, senator of the Democratic Party.

Berlusconi is not new to pro-Putin statements, and subsequent backtracking. Precisely on the occasion of another electoral appointment, that of the last Politics of 25 September, the leader FI had let some at least ambiguous words slip out.

“Putin just had to replace Zelensky’s government with a government of respectable people”, the summary of one of his speeches in Porta a Porta, which in an escalation of controversies reached as far as the Ukrainian president who incredulous declared to Repubblica: “Really Berlusconi do you trust a murderer like Putin?” The Knight tried to get away with it by claiming that he had only been a reporter and reported the thoughts of others.

Then about a month later, in an assembly with forced deputies on the eve of the consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new executive, he returned to attack Kiev: “The war is the fault of the Ukrainian resistance”, was reported by an audio laPresse.Durissima was then the reaction of Giorgia Meloni. “Anyone who doesn’t share Atlanticism is out of government”, ordered the then prime minister in pectore.

