IA, Milano d’Aragona (Datrix): “Good EU stakes, no to delays”

IA, Milano d’Aragona (Datrix): “Good, EU stakes, but we must not accumulate delays”

“Innovating is not a risk, while not innovating is. It’s a good thing that there are guidelines to operate on but we mustn’t accumulate delay because it’s not said that we can then make up for it”. It is direct in his words Fabrizio Milano of Aragoncand of Datrixwhen Truth and Business he asks him to comment on the AI ​​Act that the European Union presented last week and where Brussels sets the first stakes against the excessive power of artificial intelligence. Datrix, listed on the Egm, is one of the most active companies in the applications of Artificial Intelligence in our country and precisely to strengthen itself in this sector it has launched Aramixwith the appointment of Enrico Zio as scientific director of the group, and toagreement with Seed Group which allows Datrix to enter a market attentive to innovation such as that of the United Arab Emirates.

What do you think of these first European measures on AI?

“As happened with digitization, there are positive aspects in its evolution, but also a “dark side” that needs to be managed. This is why it is right to create guidelines, but they must not be too bureaucratic because the world of work cannot afford them and the European Union must not fall behind. The priority objective must be to help companies transform themselves, as happened with digitization which in Italy was slower and then accelerated in the wake of Covid. Otherwise we will find ourselves in the same situation as when the big names on the web emerged, with governments discussing how to regulate them, while users bought massively online, putting companies less ready for the digital revolution in difficulty”.

Is this new paradigm good for companies?

“Artificial intelligence is already used by companies and helps them work better. This is a transformation that we need to start thinking about. New knowledge, training and reskilling are needed in the company. Today AI is applied extensively by big digital players and financial operators, but many functions and sectors in the future will have to deal with these innovative systems. It is inevitable. Because AI applies to the exponential increase of data, which must be interpreted and used, otherwise they are just extra costs for the company”.

How long will it take for AI to “colonize” all sectors?

“The next 5-10 years will be crucial for the development of these systems. AI is nothing new for companies, it arrived with cloud systems, but in recent years it has left the laboratories of large companies and in recent months the most critical phase has emerged, when it reached citizens. In fact, it is with ChatGpt that this technology has become disruptive”.

Explain yourself better.

“Artificial intelligence is already the basis of Google maps, of biometrics on mobile phones, it is used to program robots, but it has been since we can interact with a machine directly that we understand well what the opportunities and risks of this are technology, even in terms of privacy. In short, only now is it clear to everyone how much forward we have gone and what the potential of this paradigm is. The difference is that before we were the ones who gave the search engine directions to select the information we needed to create a text, while now ChatGpt creates the text autonomously”.

So is it necessary to put limits on this “autonomy”?

“Certainly governments need to pay attention to the ways in which citizens interact with AI, which, however, must not block the innovation path of companies. France, for example, has set rules but has also given incentives to boost the transition. And this is because if a small or medium-sized enterprise wants to sell abroad, it must start thinking in this perspective or else it will be cut off, overtaken by others. We work a lot not only with large clients such as L’Oreal and Nestlè, but also with many SMEs active in services, marketing, and with manufacturing companies that need to be supported along this path”.

But how is Europe positioned on AI?

“There are different facets. In the Old Continent there are university centers that are excellent and can create figures to design AI. On the other hand, however, in manufacturing we could be more advanced than the United States, while in digital players America and China dominate. For example, the GDPR legislation is positive in this, because it has created frameworks for using personal data and the new European IA Act is also laying the foundations for good guidelines. I’d say we can play the game. Of course, in some countries they are far ahead…”

Who is it referring to?

“In the United Arab Emirates there is even the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence because there is great attention to the subject given that many multinationals have established themselves operating in the sectors of new energy, security and transport where this technology is fundamental. Israel is also investing heavily in AI, while Europe needs to start doing it seriously, helping companies in the transition”.