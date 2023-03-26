Home Business IAEA chief visits Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
Business

IAEA chief visits Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

by admin
IAEA chief visits Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, wants to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops, next week. He decided to visit the nuclear power plant again “to see for himself how the situation has developed since September”, said Grossi on Saturday in Vienna. He also wanted to “talk to those who operate the plant under unprecedented and very difficult conditions”. The situation is “delicate” despite the presence of IAEA experts in the nuclear power plant.

news–business” width=”300″/>

After September last year, this will be Grossi’s second trip to Zaporizhia. The Argentine will be accompanied by experts. In the past there had been several difficulties for the local teams.

Nuclear power plant under fire several times

The nuclear power plant was occupied by troops loyal to Moscow in March 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression. Located in the town of Enerhodar, near the front lines, it has come under fire on several occasions. Both sides blame each other for it.

news–business” width=”610″/>

For safety reasons, the system is now running in cold mode. The danger of a nuclear accident is not averted.


(tiw)

To home page

See also  Continue to raise interest rates: the "root cause" of the US economy is hard to get rid of_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal- intl.ce.cn

You may also like

The actor Ivano Marescotti has died at the...

The «FordWagen» era begins with the new Explorer

With the RZ 450e, the Lexus electric breakthrough...

who had to supervise was not independent –...

Podcasts | Economic news to listen to

Pd, signal to Schlein from Puglia. “Investing in...

Norbert Blum: Has a German solved the encryption...

Weather, Arctic “whip” on Italy with rain, snow...

Lukas Gähwiler becomes Credit Suisse’s last hope

The connected camera protects the car and reduces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy