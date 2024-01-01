IBM AI boss: Computer science degree no longer necessary for tech jobs

“Questions, creative skills and innovation will be hugely important. Because I think AI will unlock more capacity for creative thinking,” Matthew Candy, global managing partner for generative AI at IBM, told Fortune. Richard Bord via Getty Images; Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), you may not need a degree in computer science to succeed in the tech industry, says IBM’s AI boss.

Matthew Candy told Fortune that soft skills like critical thinking are becoming more important.

“The speed at which people will be able to develop an idea, test it and make something will accelerate tremendously,” Candy said in an article published Saturday. “You don’t need a degree in computer science to do that,” he added.

Candy says the rise of AI would instead emphasize soft skills like critical and creative thinking. “Questioning, creativity and innovation will be hugely important because I believe AI will unlock more capacity for creative thinking,” he previously told Fortune.

But it’s not just about jobs in the tech industry. Candy said advances in AI imaging technology could also affect artists. “You will be able to take on the role of a designer. “You don’t have to be a graphic designer or have an art degree to do these things,” Candy told the magazine.

Greater focus on soft skills through AI

Candy’s comments echo what LinkedIn Vice President Aneesh Raman said in an interview on Microsoft’s Worklab podcast in November. Raman told host Molly Wood that he expects the rise of artificial intelligence to place a greater emphasis on soft skills rather than technical skills. “The shelf life of a college degree is shrinking dramatically,” says Raman.

In March, Goldman Sachs released a report that said AI could eliminate over 300 million jobs. Candy’s employer, IBM, said in May that the company would impose a hiring freeze on positions that could be replaced by AI.

“I could well imagine that within five years 30 percent of this will be replaced by AI and automation,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told us Bloomberg and referred to the back office areas of the company. IBM representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside regular business hours.

