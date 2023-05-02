IBM boss forecast: A third of jobs replaced by AI in five years

– A third of jobs replaced by AI in five years The head of the computer group IBM assumes that there will be fewer staff in some sectors in the future due to AI software.

A woman works out with a robot that can interact with the help of artificial intelligence. (icon picture) Foto: Getty Images

The computer group IBM wants to hire fewer people for some jobs because their activities can be taken over by software based on artificial intelligence (AI).

In an interview published on Monday, IBM CEO Arvind Krischna told the Bloomberg financial service that he expects around a third of the jobs in human resources management to be replaced by AI and automation in five years.

Because of this, hiring for such clerical work is being suspended or slowed down, Krishna said. IBM employs around 26,000 people who have no direct contact with customers.

According to the group, some of the vacancies will not be filled. In contrast, software development and areas with customer contact will continue to be discontinued. IBM has a total of around 260,000 employees.

ChatGPT is causing a stir

The text machine ChatGPT, Google’s competitor software Bard and programs that can generate images based on text descriptions are currently causing a stir. ChatGPT, for example, formulates texts by estimating the probable continuation of a sentence word by word (also read on this topic our interview with an AI expert: «Chat-GPT invents everything, every word»).

A consequence of this programming is current that the software in addition to correct information also invents completely wrong information – but no difference is recognizable for the user. Because of this, there are concerns that their skills could be used, for example, to produce and spread disinformation. However, experts expect that this problem can be solved.

More about artificial intelligence

SDA/aru

Found a mistake?Report now.