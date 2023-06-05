Ibrahimovic goodbye to football: 25 years of Ibracadabra. Capello coach of the turning point, the badges and two curses

Ibrahimovic goodbye to football after Milan-Verona. The debut from Malmoe to Ajax

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football. On June 4, 2023, at the end of Milan-Verona, he took the microphone in front of the 70,000 crowd at San Siro and announced his farewell after a 25-year career. From the beginning of his career in Sweden with the Malmo shirt to the explosion as a very youngAjax – it was the most expensive purchase in the club’s history (although paid for the ‘modest sum’ of 7.8 million and the young Zlatan was considered the new Van Basten – under the technical guidance of Koeman. Among other things, the first crossing with Milan took place there: Ibra was on the field on the night of 23 April 2003 when the Rossoneri won 3-2 in the 90th minute with the prodigious goal by Pippo Inzaghi (although for the record the scorer will be Tomasson who touches the ball on the goal line), they fly to the semifinal against Inter and then to the triumph at Old Trafford against Marcello Lippi’s Juventus.

Then Italy for Ibrahimovic: Juventus (paid 16 million by the Bianconeri) with Fabio Capello on the bench. A turning point for his career. Pieris’ coach transforms him from a striker with flair, strokes and talent into a goalscorer. “He came to us and I started working with him. I worked a lot because he didn’t know how to kick well and didn’t know how to play with headers. At first, he didn’t live for goals. When you have a talent, it doesn’t take much to improve, and in fact he quickly he improved the weak points. But above all he understood that thing he didn’t have inside, that is to go in front of the goal. So one day I had a tape prepared with all of Van Basten’s goals, I called him in my office and told him to see that tape “He put this into action by becoming an assistman and goalscorer. It would have been a waste if he hadn’t highlighted all the positive characteristics he had,” Fabio Capello said in the past.

Ibrahimovic from Juventus to the championships with Mancini’s Inter

Ibrahimovic remained at Juventus for two years, winning as many championships. Then the move to Inter in the summer of Calciopoli (for 24.8 million euros), after a market derby with Milan won by the Nerazzurri in the photo finish. With Roberto Mancini Ibra brings the Scudetto back to the team of patron Massimo Moratti, three times Italian champion in a row. The second was epic, Zlatan-style: on 18 May 2008, after a month and a half absence, he returned to the field in Parma during the second half in the last round of the championship and turned the game around with a brace handing the title to the nerazzurri (who risked losing him in the sprint against Roma). In the summer of 2009 he flies to Barcelona in exchange for 49 million euros plus the price tag of Samuel Eto’o (valued at 20 million: the Lion King would have expired a year later if he had not been sold and the renewal of the contract was not in the ‘air).



Ibrahimovic in Barcelona, ​​does not strike love with Guardiola

In the Blaugrana, alongside Lionel Messi everyone thinks he will be the dream couple, but the season is full of ups and downs. La Pulce wants to be at the center of the attack, with Pep Guardiola there is no feeling and Ibra wins the championship, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the 2009 Club World Cup, but is eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League by Mourinho’s Inter ( who will then score the Treble by beating Bayern in the final).

