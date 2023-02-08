Home Business ICA 2022, interviews with the winners
The words of the rewarded at the event organized by Triboo e Certificate Journal Italia, collected in a single playlist. In particular, the award ceremony for the best Certificates, Issuers and Distribution Networks of 2022 was held on February 2 at Borsa Italiana in Milan for the sixteenth edition of theItalian Certificate Awards (ICA). An event that comes on the sidelines of a year that saw the segment of certificates grow and be enriched with many innovations both in terms of underlyings and structures. Hear all the comments from the winners.

