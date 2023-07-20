Ice bathing & Co: The daily routine of Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian with his wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Charles Krupa

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared his typical work and family life.

Before he got married, he found it terribly difficult to find a balance between work and life.

Now he starts his mornings with a cold dive and has dinner with the family at 6 p.m. without exception.

Tech entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian has a busy schedule. As well as building venture capital firm Seven Seven Six with a focus on software and empathy, the co-founder and former Reddit CEO is raising daughter Olympia with tennis legend Serena Williams — and recently became a partner of the Sharpie brand.

Ohanian’s life is about to get even busier as he is expecting his second child with Williams later this year. So how does he manage to juggle it all and find a healthy work-life balance?

This is Ohanian’s work-life balance

Ohanian explains “Entrepreneur“that he would like to rephrase the question. “I don’t think it’s about work-life balance,” he explains.

“I don’t think you can really achieve that. It’s not about balance. Striving for balance, like Thanos, implies one’s ability to create something perfectly balanced. In reality, the relationship between work and life is never 50/50. You’re never going to come close to that, and neither should you.”

That doesn’t mean that you should always prioritize one area over the other. “There are times in your life when you need to focus on your career, your work,” says Ohanian. “There are times in your life when you need to focus on life. It’s a spectrum that’s constantly flowing back and forth.”

Ohanian likens this ebb and flow to a relationship, noting that a partnership is never exactly 50/50. Sometimes you come home from work with only 20 percent left to give while your partner has 80 percent, he explains, but the key is to keep the communication open in this constant flow.

Rituals, routine – and the factor “surprise and joy”

Before getting married, Ohanian has said he was always in “CEO mode” and “awful” at balancing his work and personal life. He recalls overexerting himself in his 20s and not watching what he ate or how often he exercised.

That changed when he hit his 30s and became a father. “I figured: I have to change everything so that I can be there for this little kid for as long as possible“Ohanian recalls. “And that, honestly, was one of the superpowers I got as a father.”

Today, Ohanian relies on the “discipline of routine” to keep his feet on the ground, although that’s harder to do when you’re constantly travelling. For now, it looks like he’s starting his mornings with a cold dive; he spends ten minutes in an ice tank before exercising, showering and drinking his first cup of coffee.

In those early morning hours, he also takes the time to write down his goals for the day. These can be personal or professional goals, says Ohanian. When he’s home, Ohanian has dinner with his family at 6 p.m. every night — “without exception.” He also harnesses the power of “surprise and delight,” a tactic that can be just as effective in the home as it is in business.

“It’s a lot more memorable when you break through someone’s expectations,” explains Ohanian. “The things that we advise our founders to do, I do for my daughter and my wife too – that’s the other side of the ‘routine of discipline’. When your default state brings with it that kind of routine and expectations, then you also create the opportunity to do things that feel unusual and different.”

Take breaks and find activities that help you relieve stress

Ohanian also relies on a few helpful strategies when it comes to reducing stress levels. He enjoys going for walks during the workday and sometimes on the phone while strolling around his South Florida property, which has “a decent acreage” with chickens and “a bit of farm life.”

He has also returned to drawing, a hobby he started as a child. Over the years, Ohanian has used this skill to design several company logos, including Reddit’s. Today, this activity helps him to “de-stress” (his tool of choice is the Sharpie S-Gel Pen). And he is “thrilled” that Olympia is also starting to draw.

“Even before the Sharpie partnership we were doing these drawing classes where I would fire up YouTube – that was during Covid – [und auf den Kanal] Art for Kids,” says Ohanian. “It’s a whole family that draws together – the father, the children, the wife – and they draw together. I did that with Olympia. Olympia is so excited about this drawing class and I’m bringing [Serena] to that, or if we have grandparents visiting, they do it too.”

Family life can unleash professional ambitions

Ohanian recognizes how many resources he has and how difficult it can be for other entrepreneurs and professionals to achieve a healthy state of flow when juggling work and personal commitments. That’s why he’s a big advocate of paid family vacations; Ohanian wants all American families to have access to it.

With the right support, some people may even find that starting a family unlocks new professional aspirations and achievements. Ohanian has certainly noticed that in himself.

“There’s that little human being that you care about more than anything else in the world,” says Ohanian. “Actually, you don’t care about anything else in the world, except that this kid notices you. Having that dose of humility unlocks another gear, and that’s awesome. Like I said, ironically, I think it made me a lot better. I believe this chapter in my career as a father will make the previous one seem like an amateur lesson.”

