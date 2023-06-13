Ice cream has become a luxury: tubs at the supermarket for 10 euros

Ice cream is becoming more and more a luxury, even at the supermarket

Bad news for lovers of ice-cream. Il average price of the inevitable summer food of the Italians’ diet undergoes really important increases: according to data from the association Consumerismo No profitin May it increased by 22% compared to the same period last year and this trend should continue throughout the season.

“Weighing on the price lists of this product is the increase in the cost of raw materials, from eggs to sugar to fruit, but also the high energy cost which causes increases in production costs. To grow”, explains the president of Consumerismo No Profit Louis Gabriel “are both the prices of tub ice creams sold in supermarketsboth packaged products that can be found in bars, but also ice cream cones and cups are undergoing significant increases in prices, to the point that in Rome a small cone of two flavors even exceeds four euros in the most touristic areas”.

