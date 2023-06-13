Home » Ice cream has become a luxury: tubs at the supermarket for 10 euros
Business

Ice cream has become a luxury: tubs at the supermarket for 10 euros

by admin
Ice cream has become a luxury: tubs at the supermarket for 10 euros

Ice cream is becoming more and more a luxury, even at the supermarket

Bad news for lovers of ice-cream. Il average price of the inevitable summer food of the Italians’ diet undergoes really important increases: according to data from the association Consumerismo No profitin May it increased by 22% compared to the same period last year and this trend should continue throughout the season.

“Weighing on the price lists of this product is the increase in the cost of raw materials, from eggs to sugar to fruit, but also the high energy cost which causes increases in production costs. To grow”, explains the president of Consumerismo No Profit Louis Gabriel “are both the prices of tub ice creams sold in supermarketsboth packaged products that can be found in bars, but also ice cream cones and cups are undergoing significant increases in prices, to the point that in Rome a small cone of two flavors even exceeds four euros in the most touristic areas”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Powell is rumored to be supported by U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Biden has not yet made a final decision

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

From the attack on Fini to the notes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy