Home » ICE ends in Basel: These connections are affected
Business

ICE ends in Basel: These connections are affected

by admin
ICE ends in Basel: These connections are affected

Not punctual: Train travelers to Germany have to change trains – soon trains to Italy will also be affected

Because many ICE trains from Germany come to Switzerland too late, they have only been going to Basel for a few months. Now it turns out that nothing will come of the announced improvement in the summer. Next year, travelers to Italy will also have to reckon with restrictions.

An ICE train from Deutsche Bahn DB is leaving Basel SBB station.

Roland Schmid

Since last December, various ICE trains from Germany no longer go to Zurich and some continue to Chur, but end in Basel and only start from there. CH Media made this public in October. The reason given by the SBB at the time was that the trains are too often late in Switzerland. Since then, travelers to and from Germany have had to change trains on these connections.

See also  Short seller attack on "AI" share | The Market

You may also like

Bank of Italy raises the alarm, thousands of...

Spin-off of the ominous Crypto AG now belongs...

Pupo will not go to the Russian San...

Swiss company has to pay a fine of...

Nanni Moretti’s new film flopped at the box...

David Beckham’s OCD: ‘I can’t sleep if…’

Urnäsch start-up brings physical and digital worlds together

Renault Clio is updated: new and more hi-tech...

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno...

Appointments, Conte piazza Bonafede at the Csm. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy