ICE ends in Basel: These connections are affected

Not punctual: Train travelers to Germany have to change trains – soon trains to Italy will also be affected Because many ICE trains from Germany come to Switzerland too late, they have only been going to Basel for a few months. Now it turns out that nothing will come of the announced improvement in the summer. Next year, travelers to Italy will also have to reckon with restrictions.

An ICE train from Deutsche Bahn DB is leaving Basel SBB station. Roland Schmid

Since last December, various ICE trains from Germany no longer go to Zurich and some continue to Chur, but end in Basel and only start from there. CH Media made this public in October. The reason given by the SBB at the time was that the trains are too often late in Switzerland. Since then, travelers to and from Germany have had to change trains on these connections.