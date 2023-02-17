Matteo Zoppas appointed president of Ice. Greetings from Minister Adolfo Urso

“Congratulations to Matthew Zoppas new president ITAtradeagency. More and more at the service of companies for the enhancement of MadeinItaly in the world!”. The Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy writes it in a tweet, Adolfo Urso.

L’Ice, Italia Trade Agencyis the agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies. You’re lameentrepreneur from Veneto, had been nominated in Cda of the institution last December.

