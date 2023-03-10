Listen to the audio version of the article

Icop will carry out the lengthening of pier VII of the port of Trieste. The benefit company of Basiliano, one of the main European operators in the field of foundations and microtunnels, was awarded, as assignee of the Eteria Consortium, the tender called by Trieste marine terminal (Tmt), for the executive design and the execution of the works necessary for the construction of the first section of the 100-metre extension (141 meters wide) of pier VII.

There were initially 15 companies (also in associated form), which had submitted the request to participate in the call for tenders. However, only 10, including Icop, were invited to the tendering phase. Despite having the possibility of assigning the works with direct assignment, Tmt, in agreement with the Port Authority, wanted a public tender, in order to guarantee greater transparency and legality.

33 million tender

The basic tender amount for this intervention is 33.38 million euros and represents only a part of the broader project for the enlargement and lengthening of Pier VII (the aim is for a total lengthening of 200 metres, for a total of 190 million euros) which Tmt undertook to implement in the light of the concession, issued in 2015 for a duration of 60 years.

Piero Petrucco, CEO of Icop, expresses « great satisfaction with the outcome of the tender with the award of such an important order. It represents an ideal continuation of our commitment in Trieste, which follows the work we carried out for the construction of the nearby Trieste logistics platform».

A year and a half of work

Petrucco then recalls that «the time needed to complete both the executive planning and the works included in the contract is set at 586 days, divided into 60 days for the executive planning and 526 days for the execution of the actual works , which will start only after the formal approval of the executive project by the contracting authority».