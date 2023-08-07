Home » ID.3 Volkswagen: What the price reduction in China has done for the group
ID.3 Volkswagen: What the price reduction in China has done for the group

ID.3 Volkswagen: What the price reduction in China has done for the group

(Iconic image) A VW worker works with gloves on an ID.3. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Matthew Rietschel

Volkswagen reduced the price of its ID.3 electric car in China by 16 percent.

This resulted in over 10,000 new orders within a month.

However, domestic manufacturers such as BYD recorded higher sales figures.

At the end of June, Volkswagen lowered the prices in China for its ID.3, the first car it developed purely as an electric car. For a limited period of time, the e-car could be purchased 16 percent cheaper. The Chinese ID.3 is currently available from 15,200 euros. A report by “InsideEVs“ reveals that this price reduction could have paid off: within a month, more than 10,000 orders for the Stromer were received.

VW, Mercedes, BMW and Audi together produce half a million fewer cars today than before the corona pandemic

ID.3: Over 10,000 new orders in one month

This mass of new orders is in contrast to the previous purchases. According to the industry portal “CarNewsChina”, only 2256 ID.3s were sold in China in May. Like other automakers, VW has had trouble selling to the middle class, where German electric cars are considered comparatively expensive.

Despite the upswing, domestic traders are still ahead. BYD sold around 29,081 units of its Dolphin e-sedan (available from 15,000 euros) and over 26,000 units of its Atto 3 in May. BYD thus held 28 percent of the Chinese electric car market in May. For comparison: VW held a share of 2.9 percent. Despite more expensive cars, Tesla has a share of eleven percent.

With this 5-point plan, the new Cariad boss Peter Bosch wants to bring VW’s software company into shape

