Listen to the audio version of the article

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, an electric van that re-proposes the legendary Bulli, the Hippie van, in a zero-emission key, has already passed the threshold of over 10,000 units sold.

In this way, all the availability of this year is effectively exhausted. As many as 3,400 units have been purchased from Norway which, as is well known, is far ahead on the road to electrification compared to other European countries. German buyers follow with around 2,500 orders, while Belgium and the Netherlands secured a total of 2,100 units. The success of the ID.Buzz demonstrates that when you focus on heritage and a particularly attractive style, even the electric ones become more attractive.

Production started in May in Hanover

The production of ID. Buzz started at the Volkswagen plant in Hanover in May, while the first cars are not expected to be delivered to Europe before October in Europe, while the UK will only get its right-hand drive versions in early 2023. In the US , on the other hand, waiting times will even postpone to 2024 given that on the stars and stripes market the ID.Buzz will be available exclusively in the longer wheelbase version that according to plans will not be launched in the Old Continent before next year.

The production ceiling is set at 130,000 units when fully operational

Volkswagen has already confirmed its intention to produce a total of 15,000 IDs. Buzz for this year which will go up to 60,000 next year and 130,000 beyond which means the EV won’t be out of stock forever. Anyone, however, who hopes to be among the first to get behind the wheel of the car will be disappointed if he has not already signed an order. The European version of the ID. Buzz is available for this year with an 82 kWh battery and in a 5-seater version. This is accompanied by the Cargo version which was built on the same platform as the Minivan.

Prices in Germany start at around 62,000 euros

The Buzz ID, which in fact has not yet been officially launched even in Italy, has an attack list price in Germany of around 62,000 euros for the passenger Minivan version and 54,000 euros for the commercial or Cargo version.