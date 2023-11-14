Idb grows in the nine months and enters the US market

Italian design brands (IDB) grows in the nine months and enters the American market starting from New York. The Italian group active in high-quality design recorded revenues of 30 September 221.4 million eurosup 49% compared to the same period in 2022. The data also includes results from Cube Design, Axolight e Towersall brands that entered the portfolio during 2023.

But even net of these operations (the closings of which were carried out in January, July and September respectively) Idb’s revenues would mark a growth of 7.3%. The adjusted ebitda instead increased by 32.5% to 34.2 million, while adjusted net profit stood at 14.9 million, up by 9.4%.

Beyond the numbers, the expansion of Idb’s business continues, also from a geographical point of view. The company, listed on Piazza Affari since 2023, is a group made up of fourteen brands specialized in furniture, lighting and kitchen systems. The most recent news concerns growth in the United States. In detail, the Milan company will open an office in the United States (in New York) and two flagship stores for Meridiani and Davide Groppi, two important brands of the group.

“North America represents one of our reference markets, both for the increasingly lively and curious attraction of consumers towards high-end made in Italy design, and for the large growth potential”, he explains to The print Andrea Sasso, president and CEO of Idb. To date, continues the manager, “the entire North American market represents approximately 25% of our turnover – compared to a total group export share of 75% – which we achieve above all with our luxury contract brands, Cenacchi International e dead“

With the NY branch in particular “we aim to increase the market penetration of our brands as well Furniture e Lighting and, with these two first openings, to give visibility to Meridians e Davide Groppicreating creative synergies between our portfolio companies, which are increasingly complementary to each other.”

Furthermore, these first flagship stores in New York “are adjacent to the new offices of our American branch, inaugurated last year, and are an important investment in the future of the distribution of our brands in the United States“, he adds Giorgio Gobbi, managing director of Idb. “We hope that this showcase will allow us to attract investors who want to bet on new distribution projects with our brands and to make our brands known to American architects, interior designers and lighting designers, fundamental figures in the design panorama capable of influencing the choices of ‘purchase”.

