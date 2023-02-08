[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On February 8, Ideal L7 was officially launched, except for the ones announced on September 30, 2022.In addition to the two models of Ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 Max, the Ideal L7 Air was officially released today. The price range of the three models ranges from RMB 319,800 to RMB 379,800.As the fourth model of Ideal, Ideal L7 is positioned as a luxury mid-to-large SUV, with a 5-seater layout inside, and the power is still equipped with an extended-range hybrid system. also,Ideal L8 Air is also launched at the same time, the price is 339,800 yuan.

Ideal L7 guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) Air 31.98 Pro 33.98 Max 37.98 xcar www.xcar.com.cn

Ideal L8 guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) Air (new) 33.98 Pro 35.98 Max 39.98 xcar www.xcar.com.cn

New car highlights

· 5-seater layout positioning luxury medium and large SUV

· The shape is more sporty than the ideal L8

· The interior adopts multi-screen interactive mode

· New four-wheel drive extended-range electric system

· AD Pro/AD Max intelligent driving assistance system

· CLTC has a comprehensive cruising range of 1315km and a pure electric cruising range of 210km

New car introduction

Ideal L7 adopts Ideal’s latest family-oriented exterior design. The overall style is basically consistent with Ideal L9 and Ideal L8. The height is high, and the headlights on both sides are respectively located below the daytime running lights. The watchtower lidar is placed on the roof, reducing the risk of damage due to collisions.

The side lines of the body are smooth and the proportions of the body are coordinated. The doors use hidden door handles, and the overall shape is smooth and round. Ideal L7 adopts large-size two-color wheels and adopts low wind resistance design to further reduce body resistance. In terms of size, the length, width, and height of Ideal L7 are 5080*1995*1750mm, the height is 50mm less than Ideal L8, and the wheelbase is the same as Ideal L8 at 3005mm. Compared with Ideal L9, due to the shortened body size, the area of ​​the third row of side windows is significantly reduced.

At the rear part, the overall shape is similar to that of the L8 model, but the detailed design is more sporty. For the taillight part, the Ideal L7 adopts the family-style through-type taillight design of the Ideal brand. The waistline at the lower part of the taillight is more rounded, and the rear window is further narrowed, making it visually more sporty. In addition, the tailgate looks very clean since the license plate holder has been moved to the rear bumper.

The overall interior design of Ideal L7 is consistent with that of Ideal L9 and Ideal L8. The steering wheel also adopts a new capacitive sensing steering wheel, and the instrument panel is replaced by a multi-touch interactive screen on the steering wheel. The central control screen and the co-pilot screen also adopt a combined screen design composed of two 15.7-inch screens. The narrow frame and 3K high-definition resolution enhance the high-end sense of the cockpit.

The ideal L7’s 7.3.4 panoramic sound system is equipped with 21 speakers, and the maximum power of the power amplifier is 1920W. The voice wake-up rate of the vehicle will reach 98%, and the recognition rate of high-noise scenes and soft-speaking scenes will be improved. In addition, the new car will also be equipped with a sentry mode to guard the vehicle around the clock.

Ideal L7 provides two optional intelligent configurations, namely SS Pro and SS Max to meet various needs. Among them, the Pro version provides one 8155 chip, and the Max version provides two 8155 chips. With 24G memory and 256G high-speed storage, it has powerful computing power and brings stronger fluency to the car.

Ideal L7 adopts a 5-seat layout, and it has created the “one-button two-row queen seat”, which supports stepless adjustment of the seat back in a large range from 25 degrees to 40 degrees, plus a super long cushion support of more than 520mm, bringing consumers more comfortability. In addition, the maximum legroom of the second row of Ideal L7 can reach 1160mm, and the height of the rear row is close to one meter, ensuring sufficient space for rear passengers. Five-seat seats are equipped with full-enclosed seat heating as standard, four-seat ventilation, four-seat lumbar massage, and comfortable soft pillows. In addition, functions such as induction tailgate, 256-color ambient light, electric adjustment of the steering wheel with heating, adaptive headlights, and seat welcome further enhance the sense of luxury.

Ideal L7 uses a 1.5T four-cylinder range extender with a maximum power of 113kW. The main power source is the front and rear dual motors, with a maximum power of 330kW, a maximum torque of 620Nm, and an acceleration of 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. Equipped with a 40.9kWh ternary lithium battery pack, the CLTC comprehensive cruising range is 1315km, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range is 210km. In addition, the Air version cancels the magic carpet air suspension configuration, while the Pro and Max will be equipped with this configuration as standard.

The Ideal L7 Air and Pro models will be equipped with the Ideal AD Pro intelligent driving assistance system, while the Ideal L7 Max will be equipped with the Ideal AD Max intelligent driving assistance system. Ideal AD Max intelligent assisted driving system will be equipped with dual Nvidia Orin-X computing power chips, and equipped with 1 high-precision laser radar, 11 high-definition cameras, 1 millimeter-wave radar, and 12 ultrasonic radars. The Air and Pro versions will be equipped with a Horizon Journey 5 chip, and a 128-line lidar will be canceled.

Analysis of Competitiveness

Although the same as the ideal L8 is a luxury medium and large SUV, the ideal L7 has carried out in-depth development and design of the interior space and seats, and has a more comfortable rear row and a more spacious luggage compartment space. In the fierce competition of new energy medium and large SUVs, the ideal L7 as an extended-range electric vehicle will not only seize the pure electric vehicle market, but also compete for the fuel vehicle market. Its competitors include Xiaopeng G9 and Lynk & Co 09 (parameters) In addition to models such as |Inquiry), Avita 11 (Parameter|Inquiry), it will also form a confrontation with Volkswagen Touron (Parameter|Inquiry), Ford Explorer (Parameter|Inquiry) and other models. Compared with competing products, Ideal L7 has a more comfortable rear seat experience, as well as richer technology and comfort configurations, which will be the main product points that impress consumers.

↑ Xiaopeng G9

↑ Lynk & Co 09

↑ SAIC Volkswagen Touron

↑ Changan Ford Explorer

Editor’s summary: Ideal L7 launched the Air version this time, which not only allows consumers to have more choices, but also further lowers the price of the product line, making it more competitive. At the same time, Ideal L7 has strong strength in terms of technology, comfortable configuration and space performance, which will be very stressful for competitors.

