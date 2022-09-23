Home Business Ideal standard: Fondo Mise invests in industrial relaunch of Ceramica Dolomite
Ideal standard: Fondo Mise invests in industrial relaunch of Ceramica Dolomite

The industrial relaunch of the Ideal Standard company, a historic company based in Borgo Valbelluna (Belluno), is underway through the Ceramica Dolomite brand which will make it possible to safeguard the work of about 400 employees and plan a further 60 hires. This was announced by the Ministry of Economic Development according to which with an investment of a total of 15 million euros a new company is established with a majority stake (53.33%) by a consortium of Venetian entrepreneurs led by Banca Finint who will be supported, in a share of minority (46.67%), from the fund dedicated to safeguarding businesses and workers managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Mise which invests 7 million euros.

“It is an important result that is based on a serious project built starting from the skills of the workers and the value of a production site that represents an excellence of Made in Italy”, declares Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. “I am particularly satisfied – he adds – because the solution to the crisis comes from the territory’s ability to enter the field directly through its entrepreneurial and financial fabric”. It is, in fact, the conclusion of a process that has seen in the past few months the Ministry’s Structure for Business Crises to work in synergy with the Veneto Region and all the other parties involved to protect an important industrial reality.

