iDodge and RAM take to the track at the Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show 2023

RAM and Dodge will be protagonists at MiMo 2023, scheduled from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

The Brianza circuit represents the ideal stage to showcase some of the most recent and exciting developments in the automotive industry: a legendary place for motoring enthusiasts, where two equally legendary brands will inflame spirits and surprise the public with two shows worthy of the models that will be the protagonists. These are the new RAM “flaghship” model, the 1500 TRX Havoc Edition and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, equipped with the legendary V8 Hemi® capable of delivering 702 HP on the 1500 TRX and 717 on the Challenger. The shows, perfect synthesis of the DNA of the two brands, will take place starting at 12.15 on Friday 16th on the circuit. “We are truly proud to actively contribute to this event, a special event dedicated to supercars, bringing two incredible and unprecedented shows that are absolutely in line with the DNA of our Brand” commented Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe.

At the stand, a selection of RAM and Dodge vehicles

At the two stands are available for the public six iconic models, three for each of the legendary American brands. Dodge presents itself at the show with a perfect balance of tradition and exclusivity, underlining the gritty soul of the brand and the importance of the performance provided by its flagship models: muscle cars built to obtain maximum performance through an impressive combination of power , technology, capacity and efficiency.

The spotlights are particularly on the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak R/T, a model of rare power that offers unlimited customization options to enthusiasts. The introduction of the Jailbreak package on this model has in fact “broken every rule” and exceeded any limit in terms of customization. The flamboyant car boasts a 717-hp 6.2 L V-8 Supercharged engine.

