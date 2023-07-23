Idorsia is cutting 500 jobs: costs are to be halved

Clear cut at Idorsia: Up to 500 jobs in Switzerland will be lost

The situation of the drug manufacturer is getting worse. You have to save half of the costs at the headquarters in Allschwil BL “to gain time”.

The biotech company Idorsia wants to save half of the annual costs of 400 to 450 million francs at its headquarters in Allschwil BL.

Bild: Georgios Kefalas/Keystone

Over a third of all jobs at Idorsia are to be cut. As the drug manufacturer announced on Friday morning, up to 500 jobs could be lost at the headquarters in Allschwil BL due to “cost-cutting measures”. Idorsia wants to implement the savings program by the end of the year so that it will be “fully effective” at the beginning of 2024. The aim is to save around half of the annual expenditure of an estimated CHF 400 to 450 million at headquarters.

