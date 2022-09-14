China faces the largest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades, due to Covid-19 closures and the housing crisis weighing on the growth of the world‘s second largest consumer. Thus the International Energy Agency according to which Chinese oil demand will decline by 420,000 barrels per day, or 2.7% this year, the first annual decline from 1% in 1990.

The country has re-imposed restrictions as part of a zero Covid strategy, with closures affecting locations such as the megacity of Chengdu, with 21 million inhabitants. Meanwhile, house prices have fallen for 11 consecutive months. The expected decline for China prompted the IEA to cut its global oil demand forecast in its latest monthly market report.

The country has been the engine of world oil consumption in the last two decades, managing to expand even during the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the pandemic of 2020. “For the moment, the deterioration of the economic environment and the recurrent lockdown for Covid in China continue to weigh on market sentiment, ”the agency said.