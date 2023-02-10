ChatGPTthe software of intelligence artificial the most talked about of the moment, he has also begun to make predictions on the financial markets. And he estimated that a major collapse could occur on February 15th. In a portfolio management modern, evenAI can provide its contribution. Let’s find out more about this in the analysis.

The caution of the basic version

If on the one hand, as he explains Vito Cattle on “Il Sole 24 Ore”, the software of text generation would not go too far, with the basic version claiming that it cannot predict such a phenomenon and instead turns to a consultant financialthe “underground” version would have had its say.

Chat GPT’s Bold Verdict

The data where the next collapse will occur Bagaccording to GPT Chat, that will be the February 15th, which is the day after the release of the new US inflation data. The bot also provides a rationale for this response: the date, it says, was calculated taking into account various factors, including “the slowdown of the global economy, the rise in interest rates, and the growing risk of geopolitical tensions. In addition, there is concern about high debt levels and a possible rapid market correction that could lead to a significant decline in equity valuations.

What to do in case of collapse

Chat GPT specifies that it is impossible to know with certainty the futurebut that the elements are there. So what to do on February 15th if the collapse really materializes, giving reason to the software? We talked about it extensively in our study on Wall Street, but the diktat remains the same as always: keep a cool head, don’t get emotional, don’t sell at bargain prices and look shrewdly at the many market opportunities that a collapse can generate . The declines can in fact allow you to buy at reduced prices of securities that have a much greater intrinsic value.

In short, whatever happens February 15thit will be necessary to act calmly and maintain a view of long period. History teaches us that after the crashes the markets are always restarted. Because artificial intelligence will also be able to predict the future, but man cannot forget to learn from the past.