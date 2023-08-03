If Biden holds back on Ukraine in NATO

“Zelensky understood that being a member of NATO is not so relevant now.” It is the conviction expressed by the American president Joe Biden shortly before leaving the Alliance summit in Vilnius. A way also to claim his ability to persuade the Ukrainian president.

And yet, in the previous days, they had not lacked heartfelt feelings appeals of numerous American experts and military for one Kyiv’s rapid entry into NATO: the only measure, they argued, to guarantee the security of Ukraine. The same ex-Secretary General of NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, had asked for this decision to be adopted already in Vilnius or, at the latest, in a year’s time, at the Summit which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. According to those who would have liked a green light for Ukraine’s entry already in Vilnius, the latter, moreover, already satisfies the essential requirements to become a member of the Alliance.

Biden between Atlanticist ardor and strategic calculations

There is a crucial question, however, on which the proponents of rapid NATO enlargement to include Ukraine have mostly overlooked: how would the mutual defense commitment – ​​envisaged by the Article V of the Treaty of the Alliance – in the context of Russia’s current war of aggression. Not an insignificant question, considering that the allies have repeatedly reiterated that they do not want to commit their own forces to the conflict, for avoid a direct confrontation with Moscow (which, according to repeated declarations by various exponents of the US administration, would risk leading to the “third world war”). A failure to apply Article V would clearly bring a serious, and perhaps irreparable, discredit on the Alliance.

Everything can be accused of Biden except that he is not a sincere Atlanticist. He is certainly more so than his three predecessors. He must be recognized for having contributed not a little to the relaunching the role of the Alliance after the tormented years of Donald Trump. The latest success, the fall of the Turkish veto on Sweden’s entry – a very hard blow for Moscow after the enlargement to include Finland – bears his mark.

In this respect, the Vilnius Summit was, for the American president, a remarkable diplomatic and image success, which he will perhaps also be able to exploit in the presidential campaign. Furthermore, the hope is that various decisions taken in Vilnius, including the strengthening of the military presence in Central-Eastern Europe, will complicate any attempts by Trump, if he wins the elections again, to call into question US commitments in the Alliance.

Tests for Ukraine

Trump’s brake on Ukraine’s entry into NATO therefore does not spring from a tepid Atlanticist inspiration, but, on the contrary, from the intention, based on a lucid strategic calculation, to prevent the Alliance from ending up in a blind alley, or making commitments which in reality he is unwilling, or unable, to follow up. Suffice it to consider that no allies have asked, or are asking, that the choice not to intervene directly in the war be reviewed.

In Vilnius it was thus agreed to postpone any decision on the timing and methods of Ukraine’s entry until after the end of the conflict, with all the uncertainties that this implies.

Zelensky’s request that she call herself at least one was not even accepted roadmap to Alliance membership. The conviction, clearly expressed by Biden, that Kyiv “is not ready yet” prevailed. First you will have to give guarantees on some fundamental parameters concerning in particular your institutional set-up and the rule of law (including the fight against corruption).

A series of measures taken by the Ukrainian government to consolidate national cohesion in the face of Russian aggression – including the exceptional powers attributed to the government and the limitation of political representation – will have to be reversed. So it will take time – probably several years – even after the end of the war.

Military support and security guarantees

In the meantime, what matters, Biden rightly argued, are the “concrete commitments” that the allies have undertaken to support Kiev’s self-defense. The substantial new military aid package announced in Vilnius is a success for Zelensky. Nor is it less important that, in the face of the considerable difficulties that the ongoing counter-offensive is encountering, there are currently no signs of fractures or second thoughts within the Alliance.

In reality, the ties between Ukraine and NATO were significantly strengthened by the Vilnius summit. Certain, military support will continue to be decided bilaterally by individual countries. Alliance structures will not be directly involved. But among the allies, and also in the broader format of the “Defense Contact Group of Ukraine”, to which more than 40 countries adhere, there is no lack of political and operational coordination. For this reason it makes no sense to draw a parallel with bankruptcy Bucharest Summit 2008. There too, as in Vilnius, it was only decided that Ukraine would sooner or later become a member of the Alliance, without specifying the times or modalities of entry.

In Bucharest Kyiv was left in limbo regarding the military cooperation: a disastrous choice, the worst that could have been made. In the Lithuanian capital, on the contrary, concrete and demanding decisions have been taken in support of Kyiv. Decisions which, among other things, will favor further harmonization between the Ukrainian armed forces and those of the allied countries, an indispensable premise for admission to the Alliance, when the other conditions are also met.

The security guarantees to be offered to Kyiv will proceed bilaterally, on the basis of “legal and constitutional” parameters of individual countries. This is what the G7 leaders also declared the day after the Vilnius summit. The commitment is to immediately start negotiations for the definition of bilateral security commitments and agreements, on the model of the security partnership between the US and Israel. Collectively, the G7 countries have pledged “in the event of a future armed attack” to “immediately consult with Ukraine to determine next steps.”

But what would happen, with the conflict underway, in the face of a further escalation of Russian aggression, for example if Moscow decides to use nuclear weapons? There would certainly be a collective reaction, but it is probable that the toughest measures at the military level would be taken by the US alone, or with a small group of allied countries.

The inevitable dialectic with Kyiv

In the light of what has been said, they can be carried out three general considerations. First, the allies appear resolute to support Ukraine “as long as necessary”, but they are not willing to let Kyiv dictate the agenda. And this will be true, even more so, for the post-conflict scenario and for any peace agreements. The Ukrainian government will have a decisive say in the matter, in particular on territorial settlements, but Western strategic concerns will also weigh. A not simple dialectic, as also seen in Vilnius, which will resurface in the coming months, and will test the leadership capacity of both Kyiv and the allied countries.

Secondly, the dispute over Ukraine’s entry into NATO has shown, once again, that it is neither easy nor recommendable that the rules on which multilateral institutions are based are set aside in the name of (alleged) geopolitical imperatives . Such rules are essential for ensure the internal cohesion and credibility of the institutions and of the multilateral system as a whole. It is surprising that staunch supporters of multilateralism sometimes seem to forget about it. In the case of Ukraine, then, even the strategic reasons that would push it to join the alliance quickly are, as we have seen, highly questionable.

Finally, it should be noted that in the current state of the conflict, which is fraught with unknowns, including the risk of an escalation, there could be contingencies in which it would not be easy for NATO membersgiven the existing divergences, adopt effective collective responses. It is therefore by no means excluded, especially in the case of military measures, that the responsibility falls on the USA and a few other allies. In that case, it would still be important for the latter to be able to count on the broadest political support, at least from influential but narrow fora, such as the G7.

Cover photo ANSA/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE/FILIPPO ATTILI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

