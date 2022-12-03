If even Blackstone says no to investor redemptions. Blackstone has decided to cap redemption requests from its $125 billion real estate REIT fund, according to the Financial Times. il Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust fund (Breit).

The decision causes further nervousness in the global financial markets: this is not yet another house of cards built in the crypto world, like the infamous one of platform FTX di Sam Bankman-Friedman (SBF), collapsed under a pouring rain of ransom demands.

Here we talk about Blackstone, US private equity giant which, at the end of September, had $236 billion worth of assets under management, up 43% year-on-year.

The restrictions imposed on investors by the giant also cast a shadow on the long-term solidity of the US commercial real estate market.

Blackstone caps redemptions

The British newspaper reported that Blackstone was able to satisfy in November, according to a note sent to investors only 43% of ransom requests from his Breit fund.

The news caused the stock to slide up to -10% on Wall Street in the session on the eve. The outcome of the session was at the end of a loss of quotations of around 7%.

At the beginning there has been some confusion over the rumorsas Bloomberg reported a $69 billion Blackstone real estate fund and the FT of a $125 billion Breit fund.

In reality the fund is the same and the value of $69 billion refers to the Breit’s net assets after debts have been deducted. Assets ranging from logistics facilities, to apartment buildings, to casinos and medical offices. The boom in ransom demands originated mainly in Asia.

Indeed, the FT reported that this is where it came from 70% of withdrawal requests by investors:

a disproportionate percentage, if we consider that non-American investors account for only about 20% of the total assets of the Breit fund.

A source close to the dossier told the Financial Times that the explanation is to be found in the negative trend of the Asian markets and of the same economies of the area, which would have put investors under pressure, eager to review transformed their investments into cash.

L’Covid nightmare in China on the other hand, it haunts all market operators. And if in November Blackstone satisfied only 43% of the redemptions requested by the fund, allowing investors to withdraw 1.3 billion dollars, in December things will not be better.

The stakes have already been decided: investors will be able to withdraw, in December, a sum not exceeding 0.3% of the net assets of its fund.

To understand the scope of the limit, it should be remembered that the Breit real estate fund usually allows its customers to redeem 2% of the net asset value each month, with a maximum of 5% during the quarter. (limits that have just been exceeded in November, with the boom in requests for withdrawals, to be precise).

Boom requests for withdrawals from Breit: giant forced to (s)sell?

Some analysts interviewed by Reuters made it clear that Blackstone’s REIT fund risks at this point, if it fails to restore investor confidence, of being forced to sell their assets in order to satisfy the requests.

Not for nothing, just yesterday, the group announced that its fund has reached an agreement to sell 49.9% stake in two Las Vegas casinos worth $1.27 billion.

Including debts, the transaction valued the properties at more than $5 billion.

“The impact on Blackstone depends on the REIT fund’s ability to stabilize the value of its net assets over time. Otherwise, (the giant) will be forced to enter a prolonged scenario of fuga of customers, the sale of important assets and an undisposed cargo of ransoms which will tend to accumulate”BMO Capital markets analysts wrote in a note, adding however that “it is too early to tell, in our opinion”.

On the surface, things for the Blackstone fund aren’t looking bad either, as Breit has guaranteed a return of more than 9% in the nine months ending at the end of September, driven by the high rents received from the real estate properties in which it has invested and thanks to the payment of dividends.

That said, economists fear a contagion effect, which could materialize if the giant were forced to continue divestment of its assets to meet the ransoms.

The US commercial real estate market is already under pressure from inflation and the aftermath aggressive rate hikes that Jerome Powell’s Fed was forced to launch to try to contain it.

Rises that certainly are not finished.

But Blackstone still gave his version to the Financial Times: “Our business is based on performance, we are based on fund flows, and the trend is rock solid.”

The private equity giant particularly emphasized the Breit fund’s exposure to the rental and logistics markets in high-growth areas of the United States, also referring to the fact that its liabilities are characterized by fixed rates.