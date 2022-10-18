There are no big gestures or small gestures; there are only right gestures and irrational gestures. it’s still. A sustainability lawyer said days ago that it is not enough to turn off the tap when brushing your teeth, or to turn off the lights that are not needed, to save the planet. Maybe. But it doesn’t seem like it. Moreover, virtuosity in general are favored by a good example. For this reason, it is better to give it than not. And then it would be necessary to persuade large commercial areas, especially those in city centers, not to keep their doors wide open. They do it in the summer, with the air conditioning on maximum, as in the winter, with the heating. “Customers don’t come in if it’s not open,” the managers complain. Strange people, if so. Certify indiscriminate waste. Instead trade should lead by example and in the absence of virtuous moves it should be the local authorities to force it. Stellar consumption is not acceptable even in normal times. With the war and the energy prices they become more than useless. They become foolish, harmful and stupid as hell.