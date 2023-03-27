Home Business “If the strike lasts longer, it will be a problem for the chemical and coal industries”
"If the strike lasts longer, it will be a problem for the chemical and coal industries"

“If the strike lasts longer, it will be a problem for the chemical and coal industries”

For freight forwarders like Axel Plass, the system collapse is a stress test. The entrepreneur runs up to 8,000 trains a year. 750,000 containers that arrive at the port of Hamburg and are distributed across Germany. Many of the companies it supplies depend on on-time deliveries. Preliminary products for rubber or certain car parts are sometimes not stored in halls, but are available for “production from the container”, as Plass describes just-in-time production. Now they too are waiting: in camps in the port area, on tracks in front of village train stations. “Each container that stands costs several thousand euros,” says Plass. Money that the entrepreneur will lack elsewhere and makes his goods more expensive. He will need at least two weeks to clear the traffic jams that are now emerging. “One day of strike won’t kill us. But he could break the neck of some colleagues,” says Plass, who, as President of the Association for Forwarding and Logistics (DSLV), knows about the concerns of the industry.

