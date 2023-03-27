TikTok has amassed 150 million users in the United States in the five years since it exploded as a popular video-sharing app. The app, which offers small businesses a new way to reach potential customers, has also raised concerns among national security experts and members of Congress in Washington.

However, TikTok’s future in the U.S. faces uncertainty: The Biden administration has asked TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell their holdings or the app could become insecure, The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-March. Banned by the United States. TikTok has said the stake sale won’t solve security concerns, and has presented a $1.5 billion plan to the Biden administration that it says would distance its U.S. operations from China.

Negotiations between TikTok and U.S. regulators on how to ensure user data security have lasted for more than two years, and the Biden administration may face a long and bumpy road in trying to implement its requirements. However, the app faces headwinds by the day.

Given the sheer size of TikTok, if banned, the following are the possible beneficiaries and victims:

the winner

competitors

Almost all major social media companies are trying to replicate TikTok’s algorithmically pushing short videos to users. But TikTok’s success has left those companies in the dust. For example, the Wall Street Journal reported last September that users of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Instagram spent a combined 17.6 million hours per day watching Reels, less than the 197.8 million hours TikTok users spend on the app each day. one-tenth of an hour. Meta executives recently said that the appeal of their Reels feature will increase.

Besides Reels, other TikTok-like apps like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG ) YouTube Shorts and Snap Inc. (SNAP ) Snapchat Spotlight are likely to gain more demand.

parents

Teenagers across the United States find it hard to resist using social media, and TikTok is one of the most popular apps among young people. Parents concerned about their children using the app may favor a ban. Teenagers see a lot of content promoting weight loss and unhealthy diets on TikTok, and the app has become a danger zone for child exploitation. TikTok has stated that it will take measures to protect young users and is constantly working to improve.

In March, TikTok imposed a 60-minute screen time limit for users under the age of 18; users can bypass this limit by entering a password.

Lawmakers against TikTok

A bipartisan group that includes Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Democratic Senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, as well as Rep. Representatives including Michael McCaul and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, have introduced bills targeting TikTok or foreign technology more broadly.

The Warner-Thun bill addresses what it calls the threat posed by hostile state technology and would establish new government procedures to review and mitigate risks from foreign technology. Republicans have put forward a narrower proposal seeking to ban TikTok.

In general, lawmakers expressed concern about two main scenarios: one, that the Chinese government would request data on U.S. users from TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance Ltd.; Content. TikTok has said the platform has never shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government, and would not share such information even if asked.

China Hardliners

In addition to politicians who oppose TikTok, a group of Silicon Valley executives has recently begun to express concern about ByteDance. This organization called Hill & Valley Forum is a cross-party, trans-Atlantic alliance of China hawks, which mainly conducts some mobilization activities against China‘s participation in the US technology industry.

loser

U.S.-China Relations

The United States and China have been engaged in a technological cold war for at least the past five years. Under the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. government has effectively banned telecommunications equipment from the Chinese giant Huawei Technologies Co. from key U.S. industries, while also restricting exports of chipmaking equipment to China.

If the United States bans TikTok, it will further escalate the situation. Some lawmakers worried that if the U.S. did so, the Chinese government would retaliate against an American company doing business in China.

Users, Creators and Businesses

TikTok claims to have more than 150 million monthly active users in the United States. TikTok said in 2021 that the app has more than 1 billion monthly active users worldwide.

TikTok said in an announcement at the time that with the creativity and authenticity of creators, the platform has become a beloved part of life for users around the world.

Creators (that is, Internet celebrities) rely on the TikTok platform to “bring goods”, ranging from fitness programs to books to vitamins. The products cover everything, sometimes earning hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from sponsors. Meanwhile, small businesses rely on TikTok for low-cost advertising. Some larger companies are also advertising on TikTok. For music and other entertainment companies, TikTok has become an important platform for scouting and promoting talent.

Creators and businesses may move to TikTok’s rival platforms, but some users say they prefer TikTok’s community. Last Thursday, some of them clearly expressed their opposition to the ban of TkTok at the Capitol Hill rally organized by TikTok.

“TikTok is not a dance app for kids,” said Aidan Kohn-Murphy, a college freshman with nearly 300,000 TikTok followers and founder of the advocacy group Gen-Z for Change. “It’s one of the most powerful tools young people use to reach each other and engage in civic engagement.”

TikTok supporters and employees

If the U.S. bans TikTok, it will be bad news for investors in ByteDance, its Chinese parent company. The founders of the company own 20 percent of ByteDance, employees 20 percent and international investors 60 percent, including SoftBank Group Corp., 9984.TO ), Sequoia Capital China (Sequoia Capital China) and KKR & Co., among others.

It’s too early to tell how TikTok’s workforce will be affected, with about 7,000 in the U.S. and ByteDance’s more than 150,000 worldwide.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

No U.S. company is as closely tied to TikTok as business software giant Oracle Corp. TikTok hired Oracle to store data on its U.S. users and monitor TikTok’s video recommendation algorithm for signs of interference from China.

TikTok’s survival plan in the United States relies so much on Oracle that TikTok named its U.S. business isolation plan “Project Texas” (Project Texas) to show its emphasis on Oracle’s Austin headquarters.

If TikTok is banned, Oracle will lose a major customer. Oracle did not respond to a request for comment.